Ukraine officially invited to become associate member of OECD Anti-Bribery Working Group – official

Photo: Facebook @taras.kachka

Ukraine has officially been invited to become an associate member of the Working Group on Bribery of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in International Business Transactions, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka has said.

"Ukraine has been officially invited to become an associate member of the OECD Working Group on Bribery in International Business Transactions and to join the Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and International Commercial Transactions," Kachka wrote on X.

According to the deputy prime minister, this represents recognition of Ukraine's significant progress in anti-corruption policy.

"Membership in the OECD Working Group and accession to the Convention open up a new level of cooperation and responsibility for us, which will strengthen trust in Ukraine as a reliable partner," he added.

As reported, in October–November, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers approved draft letters to the OECD seeking accession to the Recommendations on electronic authentication, competition assessment, water resources and data governance in the fields of health care, the social and solidarity economy and social innovation, as well as to the guidelines on investment policies of recipient countries in the context of national security. The government also approved applications to join the Regional Development Policy Committee, the Digital Policy Committee, and the Regulatory Policy Committee.