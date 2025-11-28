Kachka on dialogue with Hungary on national minorities: No disagreements in essence, only discussion about mechanisms

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Taras Kachka, states that Ukraine and Hungary have no disagreements regarding the essence of their policies towards national minorities, but are merely discussing the mechanisms for implementation.

"Ukraine has always been aware of its multiculturalism and multinationality. Our goal is to ensure the harmonious coexistence of all national communities, and today this is de facto the case. At the same time, we need to update our approaches to prevent manipulation and the exploitation of minority issues for hostile narratives. This is why the Action Plan for the Protection of the Rights of National Communities, prepared with the support of the Council of Europe in the context of accession to the EU, is an instrument for the final transformation and consolidation of stable policies in this area," the press service quoted Kachka as saying following his participation in the coordination event "Action Plan for the Protection of the Rights of National Communities – from the First Steps to Real Change."

He emphasized that this isn't a new policy, as it has long been an integral part of Ukrainian society.

"And this allows us to engage in constructive dialogue with our neighbors, particularly with Hungary: there are no fundamental disagreements, only a discussion about the mechanisms. And I am confident that, thanks to the Action Plan and ongoing dialogue, we will find optimal solutions and move forward," the Deputy Prime Minister added.

As reported, the Action Plan for the Protection of the Rights of Persons Belonging to National Minorities (Communities) in Ukraine until 2027 was approved in May 2025. It is one of the strategic documents necessary for Ukraine's advancement in the EU membership negotiations. The Action Plan was developed in accordance with paragraph 40 of the Negotiating Framework, approved by the EU Council on June 21, 2024. The document covers key areas stipulated by the Negotiating Framework, including non-discrimination, combating hate speech, the use of minority languages, education in minority languages, effective implementation mechanisms, reporting, and the identification of responsible institutions. The Action Plan also ensures the implementation of certain provisions of the Rule of Law Roadmap.