16:20 04.11.2025

Deputy PM: European Commission acknowledges Ukraine's record progress across most reform areas

The European Commission's enlargement report, to be released on Tuesday, November 4, will for the first time recognize that Ukraine is showing record progress in most areas of reform and confirm its readiness to open negotiation clusters 1, 2, and 6, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka said.

"The best enlargement report in three years. This is how Ukraine's progress on the path to EU accession will be assessed today. The European Commission has for the first time recognized that Ukraine demonstrates record progress in most reform areas," he wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to the deputy prime minister, the report includes 36 assessments across chapters and individual roadmaps. "We have progress in all of them without exception, meaning we're moving faster than last year. The pace of reform (improvement of progress) increased in 15 negotiation chapters. In 12 of these, progress is rated as good progress. Not a single chapter saw a decline in its overall assessment of preparedness for EU membership," Kachka specified.

"In 11 chapters, we have an upgraded overall rating, which represents the best improvement dynamics since Ukraine obtained candidate status," he added.

"Under the methodology adopted in Ukraine, the average progress score is 3.16, an increase of +0.39 (compared to +0.01 last year), and the overall preparedness level is 2.53, an increase of +0.32 (compared to +0.025 last year)," Kachka reported.

He noted that the report contains no criticism but includes recommendations for next steps, which align with the screening reports and reform roadmaps. "In the judiciary and anti-corruption spheres, the report notes the systematic work of institutions," Kachka said.

"The European Commission sees that Ukraine is transitioning from adopting legislation to actual implementation of European standards in public administration, the judiciary, the economy, digitalization, and education. We will preserve and build on this progress," he said.

"This is the result of systematic work by the president, parliament, and government. I am grateful to everyone for supporting each step on the path to the EU," he added.

"The Commission confirms readiness to open negotiation clusters 1, 2, and 6. The others are showing positive dynamics and could be ready for opening by year-end," Kachka concluded.

