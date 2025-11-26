Sexual violence scars from conflict will haunt society for years – Dpty PM Kachka

Photo: https://pbs.twimg.com/

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka believes that the traces of sexual violence in conflict will remain in Ukrainian society for many years.

"This is a problem that has not appeared now, it has existed in virtually all conflicts that exist. And it is obvious that we need to unite our efforts as much as possible in order to prevent or, in some way, at least, respond to the consequences and cases of violence," Kachka said at the International Conference on the Occasion of Ukraine's Chairmanship of the International Alliance for the Prevention of Sexual Violence in Conflict "United for Justice: Strengthening Partnerships to Support Victims of Sexual Violence in Conflict" on Wednesday in Kyiv.

He welcomed the fact that in a year, together with the Global Fund for Victims, Ukraine has implemented a pilot project of urgent interim reparations in Ukraine.

"Sexual violence during war, during conflicts, has no geography, it is not a geographically determined thing. This thing is connected with the very fact of war, which in itself is a fact of aggression, and, unfortunately, also becomes the background for other aggressive things," the Deputy Prime Minister added.

Kachka also emphasized that the traces of such violence will remain in Ukrainian society for many years.

In November 2022, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland announced the creation of the Global Alliance, and the states signed a political declaration to improve coordination of actions, exchange of experience and ensure justice for victims of sexual violence during conflicts. In March 2023, the Alliance officially began its activities with Ukraine as co-chair. In the future, the Democratic Republic of the Congo will chair. Currently, the Global Alliance consists of 33 states and other members.

As reported, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission (HRMM) documented 376 cases of conflict-related sexual violence involving men, women, girls, and boys from February 24, 2022 to August 31, 2024.