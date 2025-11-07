Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:34 07.11.2025

Ten bills on Ukraine's obligations under Ukraine Facility under consideration in Rada – Kachka

1 min read
Ten bills on Ukraine's obligations under Ukraine Facility under consideration in Rada – Kachka

The Verkhovna Rada is currently considering 10 bills related to Ukraine’s fulfillment of its obligations under the Ukraine Facility program, said Taras Kachka, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

"I want to draw attention to a number of bills already under consideration by the Verkhovna Rada that could help us. These are 10 bills that concern the fulfillment of Ukraine’s obligations under the Ukraine Facility. These are, as a rule, bills that we also need as part of clusters [of Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations]," Kachka said during an hour of questions to the Government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

According to him, these include a bill on the basic principles of housing policy, property valuation, improving procedures for submitting and verifying judges’ integrity declarations, as well as restoring competitions and improving the procedure for entering, completing, and terminating public service.

Tags: #kachka #bills

MORE ABOUT

15:39 05.11.2025
Kachka: Completing EU accession negotiations by 2028 realistic goal

Kachka: Completing EU accession negotiations by 2028 realistic goal

09:16 05.11.2025
Ukrainian Deputy PM Kachka discussed education, energy, EU integration with Hungarian FM

Ukrainian Deputy PM Kachka discussed education, energy, EU integration with Hungarian FM

16:20 04.11.2025
Deputy PM: European Commission acknowledges Ukraine's record progress across most reform areas

Deputy PM: European Commission acknowledges Ukraine's record progress across most reform areas

10:45 31.10.2025
Kachka discusses with UNIDO delegation strengthening cooperation in green industrial reconstruction of Ukraine

Kachka discusses with UNIDO delegation strengthening cooperation in green industrial reconstruction of Ukraine

12:23 28.10.2025
Ukraine’s statistical system to be aligned with EU requirements by 2028 – Kachka

Ukraine’s statistical system to be aligned with EU requirements by 2028 – Kachka

12:10 28.10.2025
Ukraine seeks observer status in EU Common Agricultural Policy reform – Kachka

Ukraine seeks observer status in EU Common Agricultural Policy reform – Kachka

15:21 14.10.2025
Kachka highlights Ukraine's anti-corruption gains at Council of Europe

Kachka highlights Ukraine's anti-corruption gains at Council of Europe

17:59 08.10.2025
Kachka: We expect EU states to form positions to open negotiations in all clusters by year-end

Kachka: We expect EU states to form positions to open negotiations in all clusters by year-end

16:56 26.08.2025
Council of EU's approving increased quotas for export of sensitive agro products from Ukraine expected in Sept

Council of EU's approving increased quotas for export of sensitive agro products from Ukraine expected in Sept

10:13 05.08.2025
Nearly $1 bln in MoUs, deals signed between businesses at Japan Forum – Ukraine's trade rep

Nearly $1 bln in MoUs, deals signed between businesses at Japan Forum – Ukraine's trade rep

HOT NEWS

Gripen aircraft production in Ukraine to begin in 2033 – Defense Minister Shmyhal

Zelenskyy believes Orban will discuss energy issues during meeting with Trump

Zelenskyy announces mass production of alternative to Mavic UAV

Zelenskyy: AFU basic monthly pay in contracts may reach UAH 60,000

Zelenskyy: 314 Russian military personnel are in Pokrovsk

LATEST

Gripen aircraft production in Ukraine to begin in 2033 – Defense Minister Shmyhal

Zelenskyy believes Orban will discuss energy issues during meeting with Trump

Zelenskyy announces mass production of alternative to Mavic UAV

Zelenskyy: AFU basic monthly pay in contracts may reach UAH 60,000

Zelenskyy: 314 Russian military personnel are in Pokrovsk

Zelenskyy on possibility of receiving Rafale aircraft: everything depends on negotiations

Zelenskyy: Ukraine elected to UNESCO Executive Board for 2025-29

Yermak hails exposure of fraudsters, one of whom posed as his cousin

Kenyan president thanks Ukraine for aiding release of Kenyans duped into fighting for Russia

Syrsky warns against assigning instructors duties beyond their mission

AD
AD