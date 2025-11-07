Ten bills on Ukraine's obligations under Ukraine Facility under consideration in Rada – Kachka

The Verkhovna Rada is currently considering 10 bills related to Ukraine’s fulfillment of its obligations under the Ukraine Facility program, said Taras Kachka, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

"I want to draw attention to a number of bills already under consideration by the Verkhovna Rada that could help us. These are 10 bills that concern the fulfillment of Ukraine’s obligations under the Ukraine Facility. These are, as a rule, bills that we also need as part of clusters [of Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations]," Kachka said during an hour of questions to the Government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

According to him, these include a bill on the basic principles of housing policy, property valuation, improving procedures for submitting and verifying judges’ integrity declarations, as well as restoring competitions and improving the procedure for entering, completing, and terminating public service.