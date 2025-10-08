Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:50 08.10.2025

Rada authorizes transfer of land plots to former owners of destroyed property without tender for duration of martial law

3 min read
Rada authorizes transfer of land plots to former owners of destroyed property without tender for duration of martial law

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a bill allowing citizens to reclaim or receive land plots under destroyed property, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction) announced on Telegram.

According to him, the bill "On amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the protection of the land rights of owners of real estate destroyed as a result of military operations" (No. 13174) was supported by 230 deputies.

The bill establishes that the sale and transfer for use of land plots of state and municipal property to citizens who are former owners (and their heirs) of buildings and structures destroyed as a result of military action and located on such land plots is carried out without holding land auctions.

The document allows for the free transfer of land plots into private ownership to former owners (or their heirs) of real estate objects (buildings, structures) located on such land plots and destroyed as a result of military actions, terrorist acts, sabotage caused by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the ownership of which, in accordance with the information of the State Register of Rights to Real Estate, was terminated due to the destruction of the property.

Furthermore, the bill allows for the repurposing of forestry land for industrial and energy purposes; it also provides the ability to change the size of protected zones for trunk pipelines, as well as the size of internal security zones for such protected zones, not only within existing developments but also in other areas. It also establishes the procedure for entering information on modified protected zones into the State Land Cadastre.

The document allows for the change of purpose of state-owned and municipally owned land plots under existing diplomatic mission buildings without regard to the functional zoning of the land within the residential and public development category. Diplomatic missions will also be exempt from paying land rent if this is stipulated by international treaties, the binding nature of which has been approved by the Verkhovna Rada.

Central executive authorities implementing state policy in the field of environmental protection are granted the right to approve the methodology for determining the amount of damage caused by pollution and contamination of land resources due to violations of environmental legislation.

During martial law, the provisions of the Law "On administrative procedure" regarding environmental impact assessments for the construction, reconstruction, or modernization of defense-industrial facilities, critical infrastructure (infrastructure projects), energy industry facilities, and/or the construction of overhead power lines will be suspended.

At the same time, ponds will be granted the status of water bodies of local importance.

Tags: #land #plots #transfer

MORE ABOUT

14:39 11.08.2025
EU receives third tranche of EUR 1.6 billion windfall profits from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine

EU receives third tranche of EUR 1.6 billion windfall profits from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine

12:53 25.07.2025
Lithuanian Defense Ministry to transfer several 5-tonne Renault D trucks to Ukraine

Lithuanian Defense Ministry to transfer several 5-tonne Renault D trucks to Ukraine

20:20 21.07.2025
Supreme Court: Lands of border strip used for Border Guard Service needs should be state-owned

Supreme Court: Lands of border strip used for Border Guard Service needs should be state-owned

20:54 30.06.2025
NBU to transfer record UAH 151.3 bln to budget in 2026

NBU to transfer record UAH 151.3 bln to budget in 2026

20:21 19.06.2025
Zelenskyy appoints Shapovalov as AFU Ground Forces Commander

Zelenskyy appoints Shapovalov as AFU Ground Forces Commander

21:08 05.05.2025
Greece has no plans to hand over Patriot system to Ukraine

Greece has no plans to hand over Patriot system to Ukraine

16:28 04.04.2025
Ukraine has restored over 35,000 sq km of land to safe use since start of full-scale invasion – PM

Ukraine has restored over 35,000 sq km of land to safe use since start of full-scale invasion – PM

19:50 14.02.2025
Ukrainian govt transfers gambling regulatory authority to Ministry of Digital Transformation

Ukrainian govt transfers gambling regulatory authority to Ministry of Digital Transformation

19:25 06.02.2025
Kyiv dpty mayor, City Council members suspected of taking over land in capital for development bypassing tenders

Kyiv dpty mayor, City Council members suspected of taking over land in capital for development bypassing tenders

09:31 16.12.2024
There’re already more than 3,600 positive decisions on transfer of AFU soldiers

There’re already more than 3,600 positive decisions on transfer of AFU soldiers

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Potential in production of drones, missiles to be $35 bln in 2026

Zaluzhny: I do not recognize any ideas of holding elections during war

Servant of the People faction backs Berezhna for Vice PM of Humanitarian Policy-Culture Minister

Vyshhorod mayor and contractor director accused of embezzling UAH 6.6 mln

Von der Leyen says Russian airspace violations are hybrid warfare against the EU

LATEST

Since beginning of Dobropillia counter-offensive operation, Russians already suffer over 12,000 losses – Zelenskyy

Govt approves winter preparedness plan – Svyrydenko

Ukraine's Tomahawk supplies to depend on Trump's stance on escalation

Mykolaiv energy workers receive new equipment from Denmark

Zelenskyy: Potential in production of drones, missiles to be $35 bln in 2026

Zaluzhny: I do not recognize any ideas of holding elections during war

Explosion occurred in Kyiv, one killed, another one injured – police

Defense Industry Forum concludes in Kyiv: Event hosts about 2,000 participants from over 20 countries

Netherlands, Ukraine discuss further support for F-16 aircraft

President appoints two members to High Council of Justice

AD
AD