Rada authorizes transfer of land plots to former owners of destroyed property without tender for duration of martial law

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a bill allowing citizens to reclaim or receive land plots under destroyed property, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction) announced on Telegram.

According to him, the bill "On amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the protection of the land rights of owners of real estate destroyed as a result of military operations" (No. 13174) was supported by 230 deputies.

The bill establishes that the sale and transfer for use of land plots of state and municipal property to citizens who are former owners (and their heirs) of buildings and structures destroyed as a result of military action and located on such land plots is carried out without holding land auctions.

The document allows for the free transfer of land plots into private ownership to former owners (or their heirs) of real estate objects (buildings, structures) located on such land plots and destroyed as a result of military actions, terrorist acts, sabotage caused by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the ownership of which, in accordance with the information of the State Register of Rights to Real Estate, was terminated due to the destruction of the property.

Furthermore, the bill allows for the repurposing of forestry land for industrial and energy purposes; it also provides the ability to change the size of protected zones for trunk pipelines, as well as the size of internal security zones for such protected zones, not only within existing developments but also in other areas. It also establishes the procedure for entering information on modified protected zones into the State Land Cadastre.

The document allows for the change of purpose of state-owned and municipally owned land plots under existing diplomatic mission buildings without regard to the functional zoning of the land within the residential and public development category. Diplomatic missions will also be exempt from paying land rent if this is stipulated by international treaties, the binding nature of which has been approved by the Verkhovna Rada.

Central executive authorities implementing state policy in the field of environmental protection are granted the right to approve the methodology for determining the amount of damage caused by pollution and contamination of land resources due to violations of environmental legislation.

During martial law, the provisions of the Law "On administrative procedure" regarding environmental impact assessments for the construction, reconstruction, or modernization of defense-industrial facilities, critical infrastructure (infrastructure projects), energy industry facilities, and/or the construction of overhead power lines will be suspended.

At the same time, ponds will be granted the status of water bodies of local importance.