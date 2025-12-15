Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:22 15.12.2025

Zelenskyy: Talks with USA ongoing, but positions on territories still different

1 min read
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said negotiations on achieving peace in Ukraine with the United States are ongoing, but positions on territories are still different.

"Of course, not all issues are simple. There are complex things, in particular, regarding territories. Certainly, all issues are raised. And here it is important that we all work to ensure that such issues are absolutely fair. The dialogue on territory was enough. It seems to me that so far we have different positions, to be honest," the president said at a press conference in Berlin following the talks in Berlin on Monday.

"However, I think that colleagues have heard my personal position. Everyone is ready to work productively to find solutions with respect for Ukraine that will bring the real end of the war closer," the president said.

