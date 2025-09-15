Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:01 15.09.2025

Ukrainian MFA considers reception of Kherson occupation authorities in Minsk as gross disregard for sovereignty

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called the reception in Minsk of representatives of the occupation administrations of the territories of Kherson region controlled by Russia a manifestation of gross disregard for Ukraine and a violation of the norms of international law, declaring its readiness to take actions aimed at strengthening the sanctions regimes and deepening the international isolation of the Belarusian regime.

"On September 15, Alexander Lukashenko received in Minsk a representative of the Russian occupation administration of the territories of Kherson region of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia. This is another manifestation of his gross disregard for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the entire Ukrainian people," the official comment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on this matter on the website of the department on Monday reads.

It is emphasized that "not only the fact of the meeting is shameful, but also Alexander Lukashenko's statements about the occupied part of the Kherson region as an allegedly 'new region' of Russia, his readiness to contribute to the strengthening of the occupation regime and develop trade with the occupiers."

The Foreign Ministry recalled that, in accordance with the norms of international law, any deals with occupation regimes "are worthless and will have exclusively negative consequences for Belarus as a state."

It is noted that "Ukraine reserves the right to adequately respond in order to strengthen the sanctions regimes and deepen the international isolation of the Belarusian regime for illegal actions contrary to numerous resolutions of the UN General Assembly, in particular the resolution of October 12, 2022 'Territorial integrity of Ukraine: Defending the principles of the Charter of the United Nations,; which was supported by 143 UN member states."

"Alexander Lukashenko's delusions that he is a 'Soviet man' for whom Ukraine and Kherson region are 'also his land' are particularly surprising. We remind you that the USSR has been on the dustbin of history for more than three decades. Sooner or later, both nostalgic unrecognized figures who met today in Minsk will also go there. Instead, Ukraine was, is and will be integral within internationally recognized borders," the statement reads.

Tags: #kherson #belarus

