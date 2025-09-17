Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:00 17.09.2025

Russia wrapping up Zapad-2025 military drills, troops heading home

2 min read
Russia wrapping up Zapad-2025 military drills, troops heading home

Ukraine continues to monitor the situation on the border in connection with the strategic Zapad-2025 (West-2025) Russian-Belarusian military exercises, which took place from September 12 to 16: currently, there is a reduction in Russian forces, they are preparing to depart for the territory of the Russian Federation, said the spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko.

"I would like to note that fortunately, in the direction of our border during this active phase, which lasted from September 12 to 16, we did not observe any activity in the direction of our border. As well as any non-standard situations directly along our border. The sites where the exercises took place on the territory of Belarus were located well inside the territory of this country," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"We are already seeing the withdrawal of Russian forces on the territory of Belarus. After the active phase, they are preparing to withdraw to the territory of the Russian Federation. We hope that they will follow this direction, and that no other moments will be created that would threaten our country," Demchenko said.

"We were ready for various situations, including possible provocations along our border or information influence. But if we talk about the direction of the territory with Belarus, then there were no features that would threaten our country," he said.

He noted that the number of Russian forces involved in these exercises on the territory of Belarus was insignificant. "For comparison, in 2023, the Russian Federation kept about 12,000 personnel on the territory of Belarus... during the active phase of the exercises this year, their number was significantly smaller."

As reported, on September 12, the Zapad-2025 strategic exercises began in Belarus, during which Belarusian and Russian troops practiced actions to "repel possible aggression" and increase cooperation. In response, Poland decided to completely close the border with Belarus from the evening of September 11, while Latvia closed its borders with Russia and Belarus for the duration of the Zapad-2025 exercises. In addition, Poland and Latvia restricted flights over part of their territory near the border with Belarus.

Tags: #belarus #military_exercises

MORE ABOUT

21:01 15.09.2025
Ukrainian MFA considers reception of Kherson occupation authorities in Minsk as gross disregard for sovereignty

Ukrainian MFA considers reception of Kherson occupation authorities in Minsk as gross disregard for sovereignty

10:47 12.09.2025
Poland completely closes its border with Belarus

Poland completely closes its border with Belarus

15:11 11.09.2025
Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

10:02 11.08.2025
Lithuanian Defense Ministry announces military exercises near Belarus border

Lithuanian Defense Ministry announces military exercises near Belarus border

12:27 15.02.2025
Zelenskyy warns of growing danger for NATO countries in connection with deployment of Russian army in Belarus

Zelenskyy warns of growing danger for NATO countries in connection with deployment of Russian army in Belarus

19:57 07.02.2025
Ukrainian Ambassador to Belarus Kyzym resigns

Ukrainian Ambassador to Belarus Kyzym resigns

18:49 14.01.2025
Military exercises announced in Belarus pose no threat to Ukraine – Border Guard Service

Military exercises announced in Belarus pose no threat to Ukraine – Border Guard Service

16:25 14.01.2025
Eight countries, incl Ukraine, join EU sanctions against Belarus

Eight countries, incl Ukraine, join EU sanctions against Belarus

15:34 08.01.2025
Demchenko: Belarus constantly holds exercises, no offensive formations detected near Ukrainian border

Demchenko: Belarus constantly holds exercises, no offensive formations detected near Ukrainian border

21:07 16.12.2024
Ukrainian MFA surprised by Belarusian statement on claims to participate in talks, receive 'security guarantees'

Ukrainian MFA surprised by Belarusian statement on claims to participate in talks, receive 'security guarantees'

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Plan A is to end war

There is great public resonance in Russia due to Ukrainian operations – Zelenskyy

DFC and Ukraine announce $150 mln initial capital for US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

LATEST

Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

All civilian services from Borova planned to be transferred to safer areas – Synehubov

Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Plan A is to end war

There is great public resonance in Russia due to Ukrainian operations – Zelenskyy

MFA: We’re preparing for Zelenskyy-led delegation's trip to UNGA high-level week in New York

Father of murdered Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska already arrives in USA to say goodbye to his daughter – Ukrainian MFA

DFC and Ukraine announce $150 mln initial capital for US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Ukrainian MFA would be happy to hold meeting between Sybiha and his Chinese counterpart on UNGA high-level sidelines week

Ukraine expects high-level visit from Polish delegation this week – MFA

AD
AD