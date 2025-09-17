Russia wrapping up Zapad-2025 military drills, troops heading home

Ukraine continues to monitor the situation on the border in connection with the strategic Zapad-2025 (West-2025) Russian-Belarusian military exercises, which took place from September 12 to 16: currently, there is a reduction in Russian forces, they are preparing to depart for the territory of the Russian Federation, said the spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko.

"I would like to note that fortunately, in the direction of our border during this active phase, which lasted from September 12 to 16, we did not observe any activity in the direction of our border. As well as any non-standard situations directly along our border. The sites where the exercises took place on the territory of Belarus were located well inside the territory of this country," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"We are already seeing the withdrawal of Russian forces on the territory of Belarus. After the active phase, they are preparing to withdraw to the territory of the Russian Federation. We hope that they will follow this direction, and that no other moments will be created that would threaten our country," Demchenko said.

"We were ready for various situations, including possible provocations along our border or information influence. But if we talk about the direction of the territory with Belarus, then there were no features that would threaten our country," he said.

He noted that the number of Russian forces involved in these exercises on the territory of Belarus was insignificant. "For comparison, in 2023, the Russian Federation kept about 12,000 personnel on the territory of Belarus... during the active phase of the exercises this year, their number was significantly smaller."

As reported, on September 12, the Zapad-2025 strategic exercises began in Belarus, during which Belarusian and Russian troops practiced actions to "repel possible aggression" and increase cooperation. In response, Poland decided to completely close the border with Belarus from the evening of September 11, while Latvia closed its borders with Russia and Belarus for the duration of the Zapad-2025 exercises. In addition, Poland and Latvia restricted flights over part of their territory near the border with Belarus.