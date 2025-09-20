Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:44 20.09.2025

Zelenskyy: Large-scale air strikes are deliberate Russian strategy to terrorize civilians

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Large-scale air strikes are deliberate Russian strategy to terrorize civilians

As of now, it is known that dozens of people have been injured from the shelling large-scale air attack on Saturday night, and three people were killed. Every such strike is not a military necessity but a deliberate strategy by Russia to terrorize civilians, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

“As of now, we know of dozens of people injured from the shelling, and, unfortunately, 3 people killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones,” he wrote.

He said that the enemy launched 40 missiles – cruise and ballistic – and about 580 drones of various types.

“The enemy launched 40 missiles – cruise and ballistic – and about 580 drones of various types. I thank all our warriors who defended the skies throughout the night, and our F-16 pilots, who once again proved their prowess today and effectively countered the cruise missile threat against Ukraine,” he said.

Zelenskyy wrote that the strikes targeted Dnipro and the region, as well as Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhia regions, and communities in Poltava, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions. The enemy aimed at our infrastructure, residential areas, and civilian enterprises. In Dnipro, a missile with cluster munitions directly struck an apartment building.

“Every such strike is not a military necessity but a deliberate strategy by Russia to terrorize civilians and destroy our infrastructure. That is why a strong international response is needed. Ukraine has proven it can defend itself and Europe, but for a reliable shield, we must act together: strengthen air defense, increase weapons supplies, and expand sanctions against Russia’s military machine and the sectors that finance it. Every restriction on Russia saves lives. I thank everyone who helps and supports us,” Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #air_strikes #terrorize #civilians

MORE ABOUT

11:35 30.07.2025
Kyiv Regional Military Administration allocates over UAH 412 mln to assist military, invests in training civilians – Kalashnyk

Kyiv Regional Military Administration allocates over UAH 412 mln to assist military, invests in training civilians – Kalashnyk

12:15 24.07.2025
Kharkiv already has 16 victims, including 10-year-old child

Kharkiv already has 16 victims, including 10-year-old child

14:38 10.07.2025
Dutch Defense Minister: Putin will continue terror as long as it benefits him

Dutch Defense Minister: Putin will continue terror as long as it benefits him

20:45 17.03.2025
Invaders cut short lives of two more civilians in Kherson region

Invaders cut short lives of two more civilians in Kherson region

16:24 15.01.2025
Zelenskyy: Twenty-five POWs, incl Azovstal defenders, return to Ukraine from Russian captivity

Zelenskyy: Twenty-five POWs, incl Azovstal defenders, return to Ukraine from Russian captivity

17:23 22.11.2024
Russian forces launch four air strikes at Kursk region since midnight – General Staff

Russian forces launch four air strikes at Kursk region since midnight – General Staff

16:47 02.09.2024
Seven people wounded in enemy attack on Kharkiv, two in serious condition

Seven people wounded in enemy attack on Kharkiv, two in serious condition

13:10 20.07.2024
Russian forces conduct 65 airstrikes on AFU's positions, Ukraine's civilian areas – General Staff

Russian forces conduct 65 airstrikes on AFU's positions, Ukraine's civilian areas – General Staff

13:26 31.01.2024
Tsutskiridze: Almost 10,000 civilians die from Russian military aggression, almost 7,000 missing

Tsutskiridze: Almost 10,000 civilians die from Russian military aggression, almost 7,000 missing

15:53 04.05.2022
Russia inflicts almost 50 airstrikes on targets in Ukraine, including with use of guided aircraft missiles

Russia inflicts almost 50 airstrikes on targets in Ukraine, including with use of guided aircraft missiles

HOT NEWS

Ukraine wants to bring back 1,000 people from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: No one is considering 'Korean' or any other model to end war

Air defenses neutralizes 583 of 619 aerial targets overnight, hits recorded at 10 locations

Ukrainian Forces control about 330 km in Dobropillia and Pokrovsk areas – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy plans to meet Trump during U.N. General Assembly

LATEST

Zelenskyy: We are allocating extra funds for drones to every battalion

Zelenskyy: Fair to talk about joint solutions with other states for shooting down drones over Ukraine

Ukraine wants to bring back 1,000 people from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: No one is considering 'Korean' or any other model to end war

Zelenskyy signs decree to implement NSDC decision on developing state weapons, military equipment program

Zelenskyy announces creation of Separate Assault Troops

Ukraine's General Staff confirms strikes on several oil-industry facilities on Russian territory

One person killed, 5 others injured in Russian shelling of Donetsk region

Ukrainian Red Cross Society assisting at Russian strike sites in Ukrainian cities of Dnipro, Mykolaiv

Air defenses neutralizes 583 of 619 aerial targets overnight, hits recorded at 10 locations

AD
AD