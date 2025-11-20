Ukraine shoots down 106 of 136 Russian missiles and drones overnight

On the night of November 20 (from 18:00 on November 19), the enemy attacked with 136 Shahed, Gerbera type strike UAVs and drones of other types from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied Crimea, about 80 of them – Shahed UAVs,", the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram on Thursday morning.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 106 enemy Shahed, Gerbera type strike UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south and east of the country. Hits of 29 strike UAVs were recorded at 16 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at three locations," the message said.