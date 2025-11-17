Russia launches 130 strikes, 91 downed, 32 drones hit 15 sites

On the night of November 17, the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 128 strike UAVs. According to preliminary data, air defenses shot down/suppressed 91 enemy UAVs, recorded hits of 32 strike UAVs at 15 locations, as well as two ballistic missiles at two locations, the Air Force said.

"On the night of November 17 (from 20:00 on November 16), the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov region - the Russian Federation, and 128 Shahed, Gerbera strike UAVs and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied Crimea, about 80 of them – Shahed UAVs," the Air Force said on Telegram on Monday morning. .

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

