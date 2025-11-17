Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:40 17.11.2025

Russia launches 130 strikes, 91 downed, 32 drones hit 15 sites

1 min read
On the night of November 17, the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 128 strike UAVs. According to preliminary data, air defenses shot down/suppressed 91 enemy UAVs, recorded hits of 32 strike UAVs at 15 locations, as well as two ballistic missiles at two locations, the Air Force said.

"On the night of November 17 (from 20:00 on November 16), the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov region - the Russian Federation, and 128 Shahed, Gerbera strike UAVs and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied Crimea, about 80 of them – Shahed UAVs," the Air Force said on Telegram on Monday morning. .

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense systems shot down/suppressed 91 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. 32 strike UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, as well as two ballistic missiles at two locations," the message states.

Tags: #air_forces #iskander #uavs

