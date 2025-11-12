Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:25 12.11.2025

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 90 of 121 enemy drones overnight

1 min read
Photo: National Guard

Ukrainian defense forces neutralized 90 of 121 enemy UAVs that attacked Ukraine on the night of Wednesday, hitting 19 locations, the Air Force of Ukraine has reported.

"On the night of November 12 (from 19:00 on November 11), the enemy attacked 121 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types from the directions: Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied Crimea, about 70 of them – Shahed UAVs, the message on Telegram says.

As of 09:00, air defense systems shot down/suppressed 90 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types in the north, east, south and center of the country. Some 31 attack UAVs hit at 19 locations.

Tags: #air_forces #uavs

