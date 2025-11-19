UAH 51 mln bail posted for ex-Dpty PM Chernyshov

On November 19, UAH 51.6 million bail was posted for former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, he should be released from pretrial detention in the near future, Radio Svoboda has reported.

"From sources in law enforcement agencies, journalists learned that two individuals posted bail – UAH 30 million and UAH 21.6 million, respectively. He will be able to be released from custody on the evening of November 19," the statement reads.

On the eve, November 18, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) chose Chernyshov, a suspect in illegal enrichment, as a preventive measure in the form of detention with the alternative of a bail of UAH 51 million.

According to the court decision, if bail is posted, it will be considered that a preventive measure in the form of bail has been applied to the suspect. The funds can be posted at any time during the validity of the resolution.

After posting bail, Chernyshov will be assigned the following obligations: to appear before law enforcement officers and the court upon first request; not to leave Kyiv region without the permission of detectives, prosecutors and the court; to report a change of residence; to refrain from communicating with Timur Mindich, Oleksandr Tsukerman and other persons involved in this investigation; to hand over all foreign and domestic passports; to wear an electronic bracelet. These obligations will be valid for two months from the time of release from custody in the event of posting bail.