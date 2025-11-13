Bail paid for two 'back office' employees in Mindich tapes case – Transparency Intl

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has received UAH 25 million and UAH 12 million in bail for two suspects in the Mindich tapes case – Lesia Ustymenko and Liudmyla Zorina, respectively, according to the non-governmental organization Transparency International Ukraine.

"However, the obligations imposed on them by the court, in particular, to wear electronic bracelets, remain in force. We remind you that according to the investigation, money received from criminal activity was laundered in the back office," the organization said on the Telegram channel.

As reported, NABU and SAPO announced on November 10 a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector, which was called "Midas." The activities of a high-level criminal organization have been documented, whose members built a large-scale corruption scheme to influence strategic state-sector enterprises, in particular JSC Energoatom. The company confirmed the conduct of investigative actions in the company on November 10.