21:16 13.11.2025

Bail paid for two 'back office' employees in Mindich tapes case – Transparency Intl

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has received UAH 25 million and UAH 12 million in bail for two suspects in the Mindich tapes case – Lesia Ustymenko and Liudmyla Zorina, respectively, according to the non-governmental organization Transparency International Ukraine.

"However, the obligations imposed on them by the court, in particular, to wear electronic bracelets, remain in force. We remind you that according to the investigation, money received from criminal activity was laundered in the back office," the organization said on the Telegram channel.

As reported, NABU and SAPO announced on November 10 a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector, which was called "Midas." The activities of a high-level criminal organization have been documented, whose members built a large-scale corruption scheme to influence strategic state-sector enterprises, in particular JSC Energoatom. The company confirmed the conduct of investigative actions in the company on November 10.

CCD clarifies sanctions against Mindich, Tsukerman

Zelensky says he did not speak with Mindich since start of investigation

Zelensky imposes sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman

Kvartal 95 says Mindich events unrelated to studio's work

Umerov: Any attempts to link my work in Defense Ministry with 'influence' of certain individuals are groundless

SAPO prosecutor says Mindich influenced not only Haluschenko but also Umerov — Anticorruption Action Centre

European Solidarity demands proper response from president to Mindich's case, initiates govt resignation

Law enforcement search residence of Mindich - media

Bail of UAH 13.7 mln posted for ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytsky – sources

Ex-head of Ukraine's State Fiscal Service Nasirov released on UAH 40 mln bail – media

