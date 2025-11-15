NABU, SAPO serve petition for detention of former Dpty PM Chernyshov

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) served a petition for the former Deputy Prime Minister to be detained as a preventive measure, the NABU said on the Telegram channel on Friday (the message does not specify the name of the former official, but the name of the former position and the circumstances of the case give reason to assume that this is Oleksiy Chernyshov).

"According to the investigation, the former employee was among the visitors to the so-called 'money laundering operation,' a place where funds obtained by criminal means were legalized. This facility was under the control of the head of the criminal organization, exposed by NABU and SAPO the day before. Detectives documented the transfer of more than $1.2 million and almost EUR 100,000 in cash to the suspect and his proxy," the NABU said in the Telegram channel.

The action is qualified under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"Let us recall that the former employee is already suspected by NABU and SAPO of abuse of office and obtaining illegal benefits in a particularly large amount," the NABU said.