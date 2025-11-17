Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:53 17.11.2025

Chernyshov's wife in energy corruption scheme uses pseudonym 'Professor'

2 min read
Chernyshov's wife in energy corruption scheme uses pseudonym 'Professor'

The wife of former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, Svitlana, in the energy corruption scheme had the pseudonym "Professor."

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent stated, on Monday the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) began considering a motion to choose a preventive measure on charges of illicit enrichment.

During the hearing of the parties, the prosecution stated that in one of the cases for conspiracy, Chernyshov informed Oleksandr Tsukerman about the involvement of his wife – Svitlana, whom the interlocutors in the conversation designated by the pseudonym "Professor."

It was previously reported that Chernyshov himself had the pseudonym "Che Guevara" during the conversations of the persons involved in the transactions.

Svitlana Chernyshova is a PhD in Philology, Professor of the Department of Foreign Languages ​​of the Historical and Philosophical Faculties of the Educational and Scientific Institute of Philology of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

On November 14, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) handed over to the former Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov a petition for the election of a preventive measure in the form of detention.

According to the investigation, the former employee was among the visitors to a facility allegedly used to launder funds obtained through criminal means. In particular, this facility was under the control of the head of the criminal organization, exposed by the NABU and the SAPO the day before. Detectives documented the transfer of over $1.2 million and almost EUR 100,000 in cash to the suspect and his proxy. The action is qualified under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Tags: #corruption #energy #hacc #chernyshov

