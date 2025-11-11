Former Dpty PM Chernyshov informed of another suspicion – NABU

Anti-corruption authorities have announced suspicion of the former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine in illegal enrichment, the National Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said.

"According to the investigation, the former official was among the persons who visited the so-called 'laundry,' a place where funds obtained by criminal means were legalized. The 'laundry' was controlled by the head of the criminal organization, exposed yesterday by NABU and SAPO," the NABU said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The message does not name the person involved, but Oleksiy Chernyshov previously held such a position.

Detectives documented the transfer of over $1.2 million and almost EUR 100,000 in cash to the suspect and his proxy.

He is charged under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Members of the criminal organization called him "Che Guevara" in internal communications.

On June 23, NABU and SAPO reported to former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of National Unity of Ukraine (2024-2025) Oleksiy Chernyshov on suspicion of abuse of office and obtaining illegal benefits in an especially large amount for himself and third parties. In particular, his actions in his former position as Minister of Community and Territorial Development are qualified under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.