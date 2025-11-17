Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:00 17.11.2025

Prosecution requests HACC to detain Chernyshov with UAH 55 mln bail option

The prosecution has requested the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to assign former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, suspected of illegal enrichment, a preventive measure in the form of detention with the alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 55 million.

As an Interfax-Ukraine reports, on Monday the HACC began considering a motion to choose a preventive measure on charges of illegal enrichment.

During the hearing, the prosecution asked the court to determine for Chernyshov a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative bail of UAH 55 million, which, in their opinion, is moderate for the suspect.

The prosecution believes that otherwise Chernyshov will be able to influence witnesses, and there are also risks that he will commit new offenses.

In addition, the prosecution asks the court to impose certain obligations on him (which ones were not announced at the trial).

On November 14, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) handed over to the former Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov a petition for the election of a preventive measure in the form of detention.

According to the investigation, the former employee was among the visitors to a facility allegedly used to launder funds obtained through criminal means. In particular, this facility was under the control of the head of the criminal organization, exposed by the NABU and the SAPO the day before. Detectives documented the transfer of over $1.2 million and almost EUR 100,000 in cash to the suspect and his proxy. The action is qualified under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

