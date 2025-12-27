Trump plans to talk with Putin – media

US President Donald Trump plans to speak with Vladimir Putin soon, Politico reports.

In an interview, the American president said he hopes to talk with Putin “soon, as much as I want.”

“I think it’s going to go good with [Vladimir] Putin,” Trump said in an interview.

The publication also notes that Trump has been reluctant to embrace Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace plan and is in no hurry to support the Ukrainian leader's proposal.

“He doesn’t have anything until I approve it. So we’ll see what he’s got,” Trump said.

Specifically, the publication writes, Trump has effectively appointed himself the final "arbiter" of any peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. He also made rather odd comments regarding the 20-point plan that Zelenskyy will bring.

Zelenskyy is expected to meet with Trump in Florida on Sunday and told reporters he will bring with him a new 20-point peace agreement plan. The framework includes a proposed demilitarized zone, and the meeting is expected to focus on US security guarantees.