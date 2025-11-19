Ukraine's Metinvest pays next coupon on its 2029 eurobonds, continues meeting debt obligations

Metinvest B.V. (the Netherlands), the parent company of the international vertically integrated mining and metals group, has paid the latest coupon on its 2029 eurobonds and, despite the war in Ukraine, continues to fulfill all of its debt obligations, including those to eurobond holders.

"We can confirm that the coupon was paid on time," Metinvest Group spokesperson Andriy Burlakov told Interfax-Ukraine in response to a request for comment.

The coupon payment date for the 2029 eurobonds is November 17.

"The coupon payment dates are May 17 and November 17," the 2029 bond documentation states.

The coupon rate is 7.750% per annum.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated group of mining and metallurgical enterprises. Its assets are located in Ukraine, specifically in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as in EU countries, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The group's main shareholders are SCM Group (71.24%) and Smart-Holding (23.76%).