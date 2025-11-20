Lawyer Procyk and woman Fedorovych post bail for Chernyshov - media

Lawyer Andriy Protsyk and Iryna Fedorovych have posted bail for former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, suspected of illicit enrichment, Radio Free Europe/Radio Svoboda has reported.

In particular, according to sources from the "Schemes" project of Radio Svoboda, Andriy Protsyk, a lawyer and head of the law firm Protsyk and Partners, posted a bail of UAH 30 million.

It is noted that another UAH 21,600,000 was posted by a woman named Iryna Fedorovych, but journalists were unable to identify her, since there are dozens of women with such a surname, first name and patronymic in Ukraine.

After the measure of restraint was chosen, Chernyshov said that he would not be able to post bail personally because his accounts were arrested.

In the preliminary proceedings on suspicion of abuse of office and obtaining unlawful benefit in a particularly large amount, a bail of UAH 120 million was paid for Chernyshov by: his wife Svitlana (UAH 10 million), marketing director of DIM (Development Investment Management) Dariya Bedia (UAH 44 million) and Foravto Tor LLC (UAH 66 million).

As reported, on November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) reported on a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector, which was called "Midas." The activities of a high-level criminal organization were documented, the participants of which built a large-scale corruption scheme to influence strategic state-sector enterprises.

On November 14, NABU and SAP served former Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov with a request to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention.

According to the investigation, the former employee was among the visitors to the so-called "laundry" - a place where funds obtained by criminal means were legalized. In particular, this facility was under the control of the head of the criminal organization, exposed by the NABU and the SAPO the day before. Detectives documented the transfer of more than $1.2 million dollars and almost EUR100,000 in cash to the suspect and his proxy. The action is qualified under Art. 368-5 (illegal enrichment) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On November 18, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) chose Chernyshov, suspected of illegal enrichment, as a preventive measure in the form of detention with the alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 51.6 million. On November 19, bail was posted.

After posting bail, Chernyshov was assigned the following restrictions: to appear before law enforcement officers and the court upon first request; not to leave the Kyiv region without the permission of detectives, prosecutors and the court; to report a change of residence; to refrain from communicating with Tymur Mindich, Oleksandr Zukerman (also spelled Tsukerman and Tsuckerman) and other persons involved in this investigation, to hand over all foreign and domestic passports and to wear an electronic bracelet. These obligations will be valid for two months from the time of release from custody if bail is paid.