Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:04 20.11.2025

Lawyer Procyk and woman Fedorovych post bail for Chernyshov - media

3 min read
Lawyer Procyk and woman Fedorovych post bail for Chernyshov - media

Lawyer Andriy Protsyk and Iryna Fedorovych have posted bail for former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, suspected of illicit enrichment, Radio Free Europe/Radio Svoboda has reported.

In particular, according to sources from the "Schemes" project of Radio Svoboda, Andriy Protsyk, a lawyer and head of the law firm Protsyk and Partners, posted a bail of UAH 30 million.

It is noted that another UAH 21,600,000 was posted by a woman named Iryna Fedorovych, but journalists were unable to identify her, since there are dozens of women with such a surname, first name and patronymic in Ukraine.

After the measure of restraint was chosen, Chernyshov said that he would not be able to post bail personally because his accounts were arrested.

In the preliminary proceedings on suspicion of abuse of office and obtaining unlawful benefit in a particularly large amount, a bail of UAH 120 million was paid for Chernyshov by: his wife Svitlana (UAH 10 million), marketing director of DIM (Development Investment Management) Dariya Bedia (UAH 44 million) and Foravto Tor LLC (UAH 66 million).

As reported, on November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) reported on a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector, which was called "Midas." The activities of a high-level criminal organization were documented, the participants of which built a large-scale corruption scheme to influence strategic state-sector enterprises.

On November 14, NABU and SAP served former Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov with a request to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention.

According to the investigation, the former employee was among the visitors to the so-called "laundry" - a place where funds obtained by criminal means were legalized. In particular, this facility was under the control of the head of the criminal organization, exposed by the NABU and the SAPO the day before. Detectives documented the transfer of more than $1.2 million dollars and almost EUR100,000 in cash to the suspect and his proxy. The action is qualified under Art. 368-5 (illegal enrichment) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On November 18, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) chose Chernyshov, suspected of illegal enrichment, as a preventive measure in the form of detention with the alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 51.6 million. On November 19, bail was posted.

After posting bail, Chernyshov was assigned the following restrictions: to appear before law enforcement officers and the court upon first request; not to leave the Kyiv region without the permission of detectives, prosecutors and the court; to report a change of residence; to refrain from communicating with Tymur Mindich, Oleksandr Zukerman (also spelled Tsukerman and Tsuckerman) and other persons involved in this investigation, to hand over all foreign and domestic passports and to wear an electronic bracelet. These obligations will be valid for two months from the time of release from custody if bail is paid.

Tags: #chernyshov

MORE ABOUT

20:47 19.11.2025
UAH 51 mln bail posted for ex-Dpty PM Chernyshov

UAH 51 mln bail posted for ex-Dpty PM Chernyshov

17:30 18.11.2025
Chernyshov about pseudonym Che Guevara: my last name is Chernyshov, I do not have split personality, call myself anything else

Chernyshov about pseudonym Che Guevara: my last name is Chernyshov, I do not have split personality, call myself anything else

18:00 17.11.2025
Prosecution requests HACC to detain Chernyshov with UAH 55 mln bail option

Prosecution requests HACC to detain Chernyshov with UAH 55 mln bail option

17:53 17.11.2025
Chernyshov's wife in energy corruption scheme uses pseudonym 'Professor'

Chernyshov's wife in energy corruption scheme uses pseudonym 'Professor'

12:28 15.11.2025
NABU, SAPO serve petition for detention of former Dpty PM Chernyshov

NABU, SAPO serve petition for detention of former Dpty PM Chernyshov

19:37 11.11.2025
Former Dpty PM Chernyshov informed of another suspicion – NABU

Former Dpty PM Chernyshov informed of another suspicion – NABU

11:11 11.08.2025
AC HAAC leaves unchanged ruling to refuse removing Chernyshov

AC HAAC leaves unchanged ruling to refuse removing Chernyshov

16:47 15.07.2025
Chernyshov discusses URCS presence in Unity Centers

Chernyshov discusses URCS presence in Unity Centers

16:18 02.07.2025
Chernyshov bail posted in accordance with court decision

Chernyshov bail posted in accordance with court decision

12:50 02.07.2025
HACC refuses to remove Chernyshov from dpty PM post

HACC refuses to remove Chernyshov from dpty PM post

HOT NEWS

Germany says Ukraine will receive long-range missiles

Zelenskyy: Whereabouts of 22 people unknown in Ternopil, search and rescue operations ongoing

Ukraine shoots down 106 of 136 Russian missiles and drones overnight

US official announces continued work on Ukraine war settlement plan

Zelenskyy and Erdogan discussing cooperation and diplomatic situation

LATEST

Germany says Ukraine will receive long-range missiles

Development ministry dismisses management of the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company, Sea Ports Administration

Zelenskyy: Whereabouts of 22 people unknown in Ternopil, search and rescue operations ongoing

In order to stop this war, Ukrainians and Europeans must also agree to any plans – Kallas

Ukraine shoots down 106 of 136 Russian missiles and drones overnight

USA-Russia peace plan envisages loss of Ukrainian territory, sovereignty - media

US official announces continued work on Ukraine war settlement plan

Erdogan and Zelenskyy holding talks in Ankara

Invaders attack Ternopil with X-101 missiles – AFU Air Force

Shmyhal, Syrsky hold meetings with US delegation in Kyiv

AD
AD