Chernyshov about pseudonym Che Guevara: my last name is Chernyshov, I do not have split personality, call myself anything else

Former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, suspected of illegal enrichment, has claimed that the suspicion that law enforcement officers announced to him is unfounded.

"The suspicion is unfounded and empty, it is based solely on conversations between some people who mention others, including a certain Che Guevara, whom the investigation is trying to somehow connect with me. My last name is Chernyshov, and I do not have a split personality or dissonance within myself, I remember it clearly, and I have never called myself anything else and do not call myself anything else," Chernyshov said before the start of the meeting of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) on the appointment of a preventive measure against him on Tuesday.

He also stated that he did not receive or appropriate any of the material assets, and there is no evidence of this in the case materials.

The day before, during the hearing of the parties, the prosecution asked the court to determine a preventive measure for Chernyshov in the form of detention with the alternative of bail in the amount of UAHH 55 million. At the same time, the defense asks the court to refuse to grant the motion to choose a preventive measure, because it believes that the evidence presented by the prosecution is not significant, and does not consider the risks presented to be justified. In addition, the defense notes that all property and accounts of the Chernyshovs have been arrested today, which must be taken into account when determining the issue of bail.

The prosecution also stated that the wife of the former deputy prime minister in the energy corruption scheme had the pseudonym Professor, and Chernyshov himself had the pseudonym Che-Guevara. In turn, the defense questioned whether the pseudonyms Che-Guevara and Professor mentioned in the conversations of the defendants refer to the Chernyshovs.

As reported, on November 10, the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector, which was called "Midas." The activities of a high-level criminal organization have been documented, whose members built a large-scale corruption scheme to influence strategic state-sector enterprises, in particular Energoatom