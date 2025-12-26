Two dead, five injured in Kharkiv – Synehubov

Two people were killed and five more, including a 9-month-old child, were injured as a result of a Russian airstrike on Kharkiv, said head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov.

"Two men, aged 55 and 40, were killed. Among the injured are two women, aged 46 and 57. They experienced an acute stress reaction. Additionally, a 20-year-old woman and a 73-year-old woman received explosive injuries. They are hospitalized. A nine-month-old girl is also hospitalized," Synegubov wrote in the Telegram channel.

He also reported that as a result of enemy shelling, traffic on the section of Klochkivska Street — from Oleksiyivska Street to Peremohy Avenue — was temporarily blocked.