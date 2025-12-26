Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:51 26.12.2025

Nova Poshta improves Christmas record for daily shipments by 7.1% in 2025

2 min read
Nova Poshta improves Christmas record for daily shipments by 7.1% in 2025

Nova Poshta, Ukraine's leading express delivery company and part of the Nova Group, processed 2.41 million shipments in a single day on December 22, surpassing its previous record of 2.25 million set on December 23, 2024, the company reported on Friday, December 26.

"This is a shared record for the company and our customers, especially entrepreneurs whose goods we delivered and who, despite all the challenges and difficult conditions, continue to operate and support the country's economy," the company quoted co-owner Volodymyr Popereshniuk as saying.

The company noted that in 2023, the record day was December 18, when it processed 2.01 million parcels nationwide.

The company added that during peak December days, more than 1,000 additional office employees were involved in parcel processing.

"Nova Poshta has a pre-holiday tradition whereby office staff join operational work at branches, terminals, fulfillment centers, and as couriers or contact center operators," the company said.

Nova Poshta previously reported that in the first half of 2025 it delivered 238 million parcels and cargo items, which is 7% more than during the same period in 2024, as well as 5.9 million international shipments.

As of October 6, Nova Poshta had 44,983 service points, including 14,336 branches and 30,647 parcel lockers. In the first half of the year, the network of branches expanded by 708 locations to 13,985, while the number of parcel lockers increased by more than 4,000 to 28,326.

Nova Poshta's consolidated net profit for January–September 2025 rose by 35.1% year-on-year to UAH 2.87638 billion, while consolidated net revenue increased by 21.7% to UAH 45.72767 billion.

Nova Poshta's core business is express delivery of documents, parcels, and palletized oversized cargo.

Tags: #nps #record #deliveries

MORE ABOUT

14:45 20.10.2025
PrivatBank's corporate Net Promoter Score reaches 68.2%

PrivatBank's corporate Net Promoter Score reaches 68.2%

19:48 03.07.2025
Forests of Ukraine sets record, sells unprocessed wood for UAH 8.9 bln in Q2 2025

Forests of Ukraine sets record, sells unprocessed wood for UAH 8.9 bln in Q2 2025

19:48 03.07.2025
Forests of Ukraine sets record, sells unprocessed wood for UAH 8.9 bln in Q2 2025

Forests of Ukraine sets record, sells unprocessed wood for UAH 8.9 bln in Q2 2025

19:40 03.07.2025
Amount of national cashback paid in May increases by 10%, becomes record since start of program – Economy Ministry

Amount of national cashback paid in May increases by 10%, becomes record since start of program – Economy Ministry

11:42 26.05.2025
Invaders launch record-breaking 335 drones over Ukraine at night, 288 of them shot down

Invaders launch record-breaking 335 drones over Ukraine at night, 288 of them shot down

17:55 26.12.2024
Nova Poshta sets new record for handling shipments - 2.24 mln/day

Nova Poshta sets new record for handling shipments - 2.24 mln/day

11:22 16.12.2024
Dpty PM Kuleba announces record transportation of Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024

Dpty PM Kuleba announces record transportation of Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024

09:22 19.08.2024
Zelenskyy: We need to speed up deliveries from our partners, war has no vacations

Zelenskyy: We need to speed up deliveries from our partners, war has no vacations

20:46 09.02.2024
Ukrgazvydobuvannia on Feb 8 sets record volume of daily gas production over past five years

Ukrgazvydobuvannia on Feb 8 sets record volume of daily gas production over past five years

20:27 17.04.2023
Hungary follows Poland and Slovakia in banning Ukrainian grain deliveries

Hungary follows Poland and Slovakia in banning Ukrainian grain deliveries

HOT NEWS

Arakhamia: Working group should determine possibility of simultaneous online, offline voting in elections

Kharkiv sees rise in private entrepreneurs despite war, backed by effective tax incentives - Terekhov

Two dead, five injured in Kharkiv – Synehubov

Vast majority of displaced people of working age in Kharkiv involved in city's economy – mayor

At least one dead, three injured in Kharkiv

LATEST

Zelenskyy instructs to modernize drone distribution system, work out changes to air defense strategy

Russia recruits 202 Indians for war in Ukraine, most returned home, 50 still fighting – Third Army Corps

Zelenskyy coordinates positions with Rutte before meeting with Trump

Zelenskyy expresses gratitude to Canada for 'recognition necessity for joint efforts' for sake of security

High Anti-Corruption Court extends pretrial investigation in Energoatom case until Aug 10, 2026

Former Ukrnafta head Tkachuk appointed CEO of Ukrgasvydobuvannia

Zelenskyy: Ukraine now prepares for meetings, talks in USA, our teams make significant progress

Arakhamia: Working group should determine possibility of simultaneous online, offline voting in elections

Kharkiv sees rise in private entrepreneurs despite war, backed by effective tax incentives - Terekhov

Ukraine's Finance Ministry develops mechanism for automatic VAT registration for sole proprietors, proposes 2027 as transition year

AD
AD