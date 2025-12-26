Nova Poshta improves Christmas record for daily shipments by 7.1% in 2025

Nova Poshta, Ukraine's leading express delivery company and part of the Nova Group, processed 2.41 million shipments in a single day on December 22, surpassing its previous record of 2.25 million set on December 23, 2024, the company reported on Friday, December 26.

"This is a shared record for the company and our customers, especially entrepreneurs whose goods we delivered and who, despite all the challenges and difficult conditions, continue to operate and support the country's economy," the company quoted co-owner Volodymyr Popereshniuk as saying.

The company noted that in 2023, the record day was December 18, when it processed 2.01 million parcels nationwide.

The company added that during peak December days, more than 1,000 additional office employees were involved in parcel processing.

"Nova Poshta has a pre-holiday tradition whereby office staff join operational work at branches, terminals, fulfillment centers, and as couriers or contact center operators," the company said.

Nova Poshta previously reported that in the first half of 2025 it delivered 238 million parcels and cargo items, which is 7% more than during the same period in 2024, as well as 5.9 million international shipments.

As of October 6, Nova Poshta had 44,983 service points, including 14,336 branches and 30,647 parcel lockers. In the first half of the year, the network of branches expanded by 708 locations to 13,985, while the number of parcel lockers increased by more than 4,000 to 28,326.

Nova Poshta's consolidated net profit for January–September 2025 rose by 35.1% year-on-year to UAH 2.87638 billion, while consolidated net revenue increased by 21.7% to UAH 45.72767 billion.

Nova Poshta's core business is express delivery of documents, parcels, and palletized oversized cargo.