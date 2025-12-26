Arakhamia: Working group should determine possibility of simultaneous online, offline voting in elections

Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia hopes that the working group on preparing laws on holding elections during wartime will answer the question of whether simultaneous online and offline voting is possible.

During a meeting of the working group on the preparation of legislative proposals on the specifics of the procedure for organizing and holding elections under martial law and/or post-war elections in Ukraine on Friday, Arakhamia said, "I hope that your working group will seriously work on the issue of whether it is actually possible to do hybrid voting — online and offline."

According to the MP, online voting could solve several problems related to voting for internally displaced persons and Ukrainian citizens living abroad.