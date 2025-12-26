Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:20 26.12.2025

Vast majority of displaced people of working age in Kharkiv involved in city's economy – mayor

2 min read
Vast majority of displaced people of working age in Kharkiv involved in city's economy – mayor

In Kharkiv, slightly more than 10% of displaced people of working age are actively looking for work and need help with employment, said the city mayor, head of the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities Ihor Terekhov.

"Today in Kharkiv, out of the total number of internally displaced persons [210,000], about 93,000 are of working age. Of them, approximately 9,600 [just over 10%] are actively looking for work and need assistance with employment. That is, the overwhelming majority of those who are able to work are, in one way or another, involved in the city’s economy," Terekhov said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

According to him, 724 internally displaced persons are employed in municipal healthcare institutions, 179 work in schools, and the largest number of IDPs are engaged at municipal enterprises and enterprises of critical infrastructure.

"They [the displaced persons] are involved in the repair of residential buildings, in the housing and utilities sector, in transport, and in recovery after shelling," Terekhov said.

He noted that some displaced persons have started their own businesses.

"There are displaced persons who are launching their own businesses. This, by the way, is quite difficult in a frontline city, because the risks here are very high and access to credit and insurance is limited. But I have spoken with displaced persons who have joined the business community, and I see that they are very active and very eager to work. They are looking for opportunities. Of course, we help them. In Kharkiv, 173 displaced persons have already received microgrants from the city totaling about UAH 81.5 million. They have created 318 jobs. That is, we see a certain multiplier effect," Terekhov said.

Tags: #terekhov

MORE ABOUT

17:50 26.12.2025
Kharkiv sees rise in private entrepreneurs despite war, backed by effective tax incentives - Terekhov

Kharkiv sees rise in private entrepreneurs despite war, backed by effective tax incentives - Terekhov

16:37 26.12.2025
At least one dead, three injured in Kharkiv

At least one dead, three injured in Kharkiv

16:32 26.12.2025
There are dead, injured as result of enemy airstrike on Kharkiv – mayor

There are dead, injured as result of enemy airstrike on Kharkiv – mayor

15:48 24.10.2025
Russian airstrike on Kharkiv injures 10 – Mayor Terekhov

Russian airstrike on Kharkiv injures 10 – Mayor Terekhov

09:45 21.10.2025
There’re already nine victims in Kharkiv – mayor

There’re already nine victims in Kharkiv – mayor

17:01 06.10.2025
Russian strikes demolish 2 transformer substations that powered Kharkiv – mayor

Russian strikes demolish 2 transformer substations that powered Kharkiv – mayor

15:32 06.10.2025
Russian strikes demolish 2 transformer substations that powered Kharkiv -Terekhov

Russian strikes demolish 2 transformer substations that powered Kharkiv -Terekhov

13:36 16.09.2025
Russian drone strikes Kharkiv education facility, injures 3, fire contained

Russian drone strikes Kharkiv education facility, injures 3, fire contained

11:17 26.07.2025
Five people injured in combined night attack by Russians on Kharkiv – mayor

Five people injured in combined night attack by Russians on Kharkiv – mayor

12:11 25.07.2025
Russian smart bomb hits medical facility in Kharkiv: one person killed, six injured – mayor

Russian smart bomb hits medical facility in Kharkiv: one person killed, six injured – mayor

HOT NEWS

Arakhamia: Working group should determine possibility of simultaneous online, offline voting in elections

Kharkiv sees rise in private entrepreneurs despite war, backed by effective tax incentives - Terekhov

Two dead, five injured in Kharkiv – Synehubov

At least one dead, three injured in Kharkiv

Zelenskyy announces possible online meeting with European partners

LATEST

Zelenskyy coordinates positions with Rutte before meeting with Trump

Zelenskyy expresses gratitude to Canada for 'recognition necessity for joint efforts' for sake of security

High Anti-Corruption Court extends pretrial investigation in Energoatom case until Aug 10, 2026

Former Ukrnafta head Tkachuk appointed CEO of Ukrgasvydobuvannia

Zelenskyy: Ukraine now prepares for meetings, talks in USA, our teams make significant progress

Arakhamia: Working group should determine possibility of simultaneous online, offline voting in elections

Ukraine's Finance Ministry develops mechanism for automatic VAT registration for sole proprietors, proposes 2027 as transition year

Two dead, five injured in Kharkiv – Synehubov

Ukraine's state agency for gambling issues 10 B2B licenses to gambling software providers and revokes 7 – head

Russians advance in Donetsk, Kharkiv regions – DeepState

AD
AD