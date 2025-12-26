Interfax-Ukraine
18:41 26.12.2025

Former Ukrnafta head Tkachuk appointed CEO of Ukrgasvydobuvannia

Yuriy Tkachuk has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of JSC Ukrgasvydobuvannia, the company announced. From May through December 2025, he served as acting head of PJSC Ukrnafta, according to Naftogaz Ukrainy.

"This is one of the most responsible management positions in the sector. Therefore, the new CEO now faces a number of critically important tasks. These include restoring facilities damaged by Russian attacks, increasing gas production volumes through drilling new wells, carrying out major overhauls, introducing new technologies, intensifying production at depleted fields, and exploring new prospective sites," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, who introduced the new head to the company's staff on Friday.

According to him, Serhiy Lahno, who had served as acting CEO of Ukrgasvydobuvannia since June 2024, will continue working at the company as chief engineer, a position he held previously.

Naftogaz said in its release that appointing permanent heads instead of acting executives at key group companies is a government task, which Naftogaz is implementing consistently.

"This approach is necessary to ensure stable and efficient operations of enterprises. At the same time, I would like to thank the team for their extraordinary efforts after the shelling. You are handling these challenges with dignity and professionalism. It is now important to remain focused, united, and continue working at the same pace and with the same level of responsibility," the head of the Naftogaz Group added.

Tkachuk has more than 25 years of experience in the energy and industrial sectors. Since November 2022, he worked as Chief Financial Officer of JSC Ukrnafta, where he was responsible for financial strategy, risk management, and investment policy.

As reported, following a competitive selection process, the Supervisory Board of JSC Ukrnafta appointed Bohdan Kukura as Chairman of the Management Board. Prior to his appointment, he served as Production Director and Chief Engineer of Ukrnafta.

