Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:55 17.11.2025

President’s Office denies reports that Umerov allegedly refuses to return to Ukraine

1 min read
President’s Office denies reports that Umerov allegedly refuses to return to Ukraine
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

The report that Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), Rustem Umerov, allegedly refused to return to Ukraine is untrue, an informed source in the President’s Office told Interfax-Ukraine.

"It's fake," the agency's source said on Monday.

Earlier, Clash Report said that Umerov allegedly refused to return to Ukraine and allegedly personally notified Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of his decision.

As reported, on November 11, Umerov announced the start of a working trip to Turkey and the Middle East to unblock the prisoner exchange process within the framework of previously reached agreements.

Tags: #presidents_office #umerov

MORE ABOUT

19:00 12.11.2025
Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey discusses current issues of Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation with Umerov

Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey discusses current issues of Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation with Umerov

20:22 11.11.2025
Umerov: Any attempts to link my work in Defense Ministry with 'influence' of certain individuals are groundless

Umerov: Any attempts to link my work in Defense Ministry with 'influence' of certain individuals are groundless

16:46 11.11.2025
Umerov arrives in Istanbul to unblock prisoner exchange processes

Umerov arrives in Istanbul to unblock prisoner exchange processes

20:42 07.11.2025
Umerov, Kallas discuss Ukraine's 2026 military, civilian support priorities

Umerov, Kallas discuss Ukraine's 2026 military, civilian support priorities

14:03 07.11.2025
Ukraine's long-range capabilities alone estimated at over $35 bln for 2026

Ukraine's long-range capabilities alone estimated at over $35 bln for 2026

18:11 04.11.2025
NSDC Secretary discusses security and economic cooperation with Japanese Ambassador

NSDC Secretary discusses security and economic cooperation with Japanese Ambassador

11:01 28.10.2025
Ukraine, UK agree on joint production of interceptor drones – Umerov

Ukraine, UK agree on joint production of interceptor drones – Umerov

11:45 24.10.2025
Ukrainian delegation holds number of bilateral meetings in Brussels within framework of European Council

Ukrainian delegation holds number of bilateral meetings in Brussels within framework of European Council

09:23 15.10.2025
Umerov meets reps of largest American defense companies in USA

Umerov meets reps of largest American defense companies in USA

11:32 14.10.2025
President’s Office and Irish delegation discuss energy, Ukraine's membership in EU, sanctions against Russia

President’s Office and Irish delegation discuss energy, Ukraine's membership in EU, sanctions against Russia

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko: Interim results of Energoatom audit should be ready in Dec

Ukraine hopes to be able to reach agreement on using frozen Russian assets for its own production

Macron hopes that peace in Ukraine to be achieved by 2027, calls for increased pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy believes not enough measures taken to cleanse governance system of corruption

Zelenskyy: New SAMP-T air defense system to be used against enemy ballistics

LATEST

Ukraine, Poland hold working group meeting on exhumation; outcomes to be published in mid-Dec

Sybiha thanks Pope Leo XIV for his prayers for Ukraine

Sybiha briefs Norwegian FM on Russia's attacks on energy grid, govt's response to Energoatom probe

Ukraine's MFA 'thanks' Georgian authorities for not imposing Russia-related sanctions, helping to circumvent them

Budanov on Midas case: Anti-corruption agencies do excellent job exposing illegal scheme

Defense forces conducting assault operations near Yablukove, fierce fighting underway near Varvarivka in Huliaipole axis – spokesman

Graham: Russia sanctions bill will provide Trump with more tools to end bloodbath in Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Macron take part in forum on joint drone production

OSCE PA joins Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children

Shortlist of candidates for Energoatom supervisory board already formed – Minister of Economy

AD
AD