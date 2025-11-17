President’s Office denies reports that Umerov allegedly refuses to return to Ukraine

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

The report that Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), Rustem Umerov, allegedly refused to return to Ukraine is untrue, an informed source in the President’s Office told Interfax-Ukraine.

"It's fake," the agency's source said on Monday.

Earlier, Clash Report said that Umerov allegedly refused to return to Ukraine and allegedly personally notified Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of his decision.

As reported, on November 11, Umerov announced the start of a working trip to Turkey and the Middle East to unblock the prisoner exchange process within the framework of previously reached agreements.