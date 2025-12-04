Umerov and Hnatov to meet with USA side in Florida on Thursday – member of Ukrainian delegation

Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and member of the delegation in negotiations with the US Oleksandr Bevz has said Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov will meet with the American side in Florida on Thursday.

"Today in Florida, Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov will meet with the American side. The goal is to receive a briefing on the results of the visit of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow, as well as feedback after discussing this visit with President Trump and his team," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Bevz reported that after that, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will determine further steps and instruct the negotiating team on the next steps. As noted, "key problematic political issues remain for discussion at the level of leaders, Ukraine is ready for negotiations at the highest level," he added.

"Public signals from Moscow remain ultimatums. The task of the Ukrainian team, despite this, is to continue diplomatic and political work to achieve a sustainable peace. But diplomacy must be combined with pressure on the aggressor, sanctions must be strengthened, clear decisions are needed on the use of Russian assets to support Ukraine and strengthen our long-range capabilities," he wrote.

It is emphasized that Ukraine is actively communicating "on a daily basis" with the Europeans to fully involve them in the process, since "the role of Europe is extremely important."