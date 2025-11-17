Macron and Zelenskyy visit HQ of ‘multinational force’ for Ukraine in Paris

Photo: https://www.bfmtv.com

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the headquarters of the "multinational force" for Ukraine on Monday, which has been operating in Paris for several weeks under Franco-British command.

"This headquarters is the result of work on security guarantees within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing, which, let me remind you, was born in Paris in February of this year and is co-chaired by Great Britain and France," Macron said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Paris on Monday.

The French leader emphasized that the previous meetings had resulted in "clear planning, but most importantly, in the consolidation of the team working together in Paris, and that of the 34 countries, 25 had already "approved and decided to make a concrete contribution."

According to him, the goal remains unchanged: to deploy deterrent forces once a ceasefire is achieved, to help ensure Ukrainian sovereignty, and to support the restoration of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Our discussions have shown that we are ready, and that we will reach another decisive stage on this issue before Christmas. Our discussions have shown that we are ready. Work is progressing rapidly, and by Christmas we will reach a new, decisive stage on this issue," Macron said.

He added that he and Zelenskyy would hold talks on the possibility of further "creating conditions for a ceasefire and a just and lasting peace, adhering to two directions: increasing support for Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russia as long as it continues to refuse peace."

He emphasized that a strong, democratic Ukraine, integrated into the EU, would also make Europe stronger.

At a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on October 24, 2025, the French President stated that "we have plans to deploy a multinational force in Ukraine after the cessation of hostilities."