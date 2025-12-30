Zelenskyy: No word from India or UAE condemning Russian strikes on Ukrainian children

Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

The statements of the United Arab Emirates and India, in which they condemned the attack on Putin's residence, which did not take place, cause unpleasant feelings, since these countries did not condemn the Russian strikes on Ukrainian children and the killing of people, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"You know, honestly, it is confusing and unpleasant that some countries, like India, the UAE, and a few others, condemned – excuse me – our supposed drone strikes on Putin’s residence, which never happened. But where is their condemnation, by the way, of the fact that all this time they have been attacking our children and killing people? I do not hear it from India, honestly, nor from the UAE," President Zelenskyy told journalists on Tuesday.

As reported, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded to statements from the governments of the United Arab Emirates, India, and Pakistan, in which they expressed concern over "an attack that never happened," noting that over the past day Russia had provided no convincing evidence for its accusations against Ukraine regarding the alleged "attack on Putin’s residence."