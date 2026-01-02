Zelenskyy: From today, Ivaschenko to continue to serve Ukraine in military intelligence

Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Oleh Ivaschenko will continue to carry out tasks to limit Russia’s military potential in a position within the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after a meeting with him.

"Starting today, Oleh Ivaschenko will continue serving our state and carrying out tasks to limit Russia’s military potential in a position within the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday.