Zelenskyy: Palisa is working on necessary changes in Defense Forces of Ukraine

Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa on preparations for a meeting with national security advisers, as well as working out the issue of changes in the Defense Forces.

"We are preparing for meetings with security advisers who will arrive in Ukraine, as well as for work within the Coalition of the Willing at the leadership level. The military component is key to truly guaranteeing security," Zelenskyy wrote in his Telegram channel on Friday.

"Pavlo is also working on the issue of necessary changes in the Defense Forces of Ukraine and in the coming weeks will engage in relevant work with brigades and the military command to determine solutions that will work," the president added.

He also announced the modernization of military education, taking into account the experience of Ukraine’s defense in a full-scale war. According to him,"the educational process and training of officers should be based on the real experience of Ukraine’s defense."

Zelenskyy also signed new decrees on honoring soldiers with state awards.