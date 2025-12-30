Zelenskyy announces another meeting of national security advisers on Jan 7, after leaders' meeting

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

National security advisers will meet on January 7 after the leaders' meeting, and the next steps regarding the meetings of European and US leaders will also be discussed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"President Macron and other European leaders will organize a leadership-level meeting in France on January 6. Everything that our advisors work out on January 3 in Ukraine will be recorded by the leaders. There will also be advisor meetings on January 7 after the planning session, during which we will discuss the next steps regarding meetings of European and US leaders," Zelenskyy told reporters on Tuesday.