Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:00 15.11.2025

Zelenskyy: First mln applications for winter support submitted via Diia

2 min read
Zelenskyy: First mln applications for winter support submitted via Diia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the volume of applications from Ukrainians for UAH 1,000 within the framework of the Winter Support program has already reached a million.

"There are already the first million applications from Ukrainians in Diia for winter support. Among them, 106,000 applications for children. Funds for the program will be provided in full. It is important to support our people. I am grateful to the Diia team and all state digital services for their work. Glory to Ukraine," the president said in Telegram on Saturday.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko also said on the Telegram channel: "The first million applications for UAH 1,000 under the Winter Support program have been received. You can submit an application to Diia until December 24."

Earlier on Saturday, Diia reported the application may work unstable due to a heavy load on the registers due to the submission of applications for the payment of UAH 1,000 under the Winter Support program.

As of 16:00, Diia is still experiencing problems.

As reported, from November 15 to December 24, the government launched the opportunity for every citizen to apply in the Diia application or at a Ukrposhta branch to receive assistance in the amount of UAH 1,000 under the Winter Support program.

The funds can be used until June 30, 2026. The assistance can be spent on utilities, medicines, Ukrainian-made products, postal services, books, charity, and donations to the Defense Forces. At the same time, the assistance cannot be used to purchase excisable goods, and it is also prohibited to withdraw cash from a special account.

The government expects from 10 to 14 million recipients of one-time state cash assistance under the Winter Support program in the amount of UAH 1,000 for adults and children, as well as UAH 6,500 for the most vulnerable categories. Expected costs are UAH 14 billion.

Tags: #diia #zelenskyy #winter_support

MORE ABOUT

16:29 15.11.2025
Zelenskyy: We starting to reboot key SOEs operating in energy sector

Zelenskyy: We starting to reboot key SOEs operating in energy sector

16:04 15.11.2025
Zelenskyy: We preparing special solutions to strengthen defense in border regions

Zelenskyy: We preparing special solutions to strengthen defense in border regions

15:17 15.11.2025
Zelenskyy holds video conference with ambassadors, consuls on priorities for 2026

Zelenskyy holds video conference with ambassadors, consuls on priorities for 2026

13:40 14.11.2025
Macron to host Zelenskyy in Paris on Monday – media

Macron to host Zelenskyy in Paris on Monday – media

12:57 14.11.2025
President expects PM to nominate Ministers of Energy, Justice

President expects PM to nominate Ministers of Energy, Justice

12:16 14.11.2025
Ukrainian soldiers successfully use ‘long Neptunes’ against targets in Russia – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian soldiers successfully use ‘long Neptunes’ against targets in Russia – Zelenskyy

11:38 14.11.2025
Merz asks Zelenskyy to curb flow of young people from Ukraine – media

Merz asks Zelenskyy to curb flow of young people from Ukraine – media

10:29 14.11.2025
Zelenskyy, Finnish President discuss joint steps to put pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy, Finnish President discuss joint steps to put pressure on Russia

10:09 14.11.2025
Russia attacks Ukraine with 430 drones, 18 missiles: four people killed – Zelenskyy

Russia attacks Ukraine with 430 drones, 18 missiles: four people killed – Zelenskyy

09:50 14.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Azerbaijan's Embassy damaged by Russian shelling

Zelenskyy: Azerbaijan's Embassy damaged by Russian shelling

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We starting to reboot key SOEs operating in energy sector

Air Force downs 2 out of 3 missiles, 91 out of 135 UAVs overnight; 13 locations struck

President removes Halushchenko, Hrynchuk from NSDC

Germany pledges another EUR 150 mln for PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine - Pistorius

Defense forces attack Russian port of Novorossiysk – source

LATEST

Defense forces cut enemy logistical routes on approaches to Pokrovsk – AFU 7th Corps

Five people injured after FPV drone hits Nikopol on Sat – media

DeepState: Enemy advances in Pokrovsk, near Zlahoda, Zeleny Hay, Petropavlivka

Kherson resident dies in her own home during morning shelling – prosecutor's office

Defense Forces strike Ryazan oil refinery, radar site, military convoy, multiple enemy positions – General Staff

Southern Defense Forces confirm withdrawal from Novovasylivske, Zaporizhia region

Anti-corruption protest on Kyiv's Maidan gather less than 30 participants

Attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region claim life of civilian, one more injured – ministry

Trump: 25,000 soldiers killed in Russian-Ukrainian war over month, I hope to stop it soon

Ukrainian attack on Novorossiysk halts 2% of global oil supplies – media

AD
AD