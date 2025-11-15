Zelenskyy: First mln applications for winter support submitted via Diia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the volume of applications from Ukrainians for UAH 1,000 within the framework of the Winter Support program has already reached a million.

"There are already the first million applications from Ukrainians in Diia for winter support. Among them, 106,000 applications for children. Funds for the program will be provided in full. It is important to support our people. I am grateful to the Diia team and all state digital services for their work. Glory to Ukraine," the president said in Telegram on Saturday.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko also said on the Telegram channel: "The first million applications for UAH 1,000 under the Winter Support program have been received. You can submit an application to Diia until December 24."

Earlier on Saturday, Diia reported the application may work unstable due to a heavy load on the registers due to the submission of applications for the payment of UAH 1,000 under the Winter Support program.

As of 16:00, Diia is still experiencing problems.

As reported, from November 15 to December 24, the government launched the opportunity for every citizen to apply in the Diia application or at a Ukrposhta branch to receive assistance in the amount of UAH 1,000 under the Winter Support program.

The funds can be used until June 30, 2026. The assistance can be spent on utilities, medicines, Ukrainian-made products, postal services, books, charity, and donations to the Defense Forces. At the same time, the assistance cannot be used to purchase excisable goods, and it is also prohibited to withdraw cash from a special account.

The government expects from 10 to 14 million recipients of one-time state cash assistance under the Winter Support program in the amount of UAH 1,000 for adults and children, as well as UAH 6,500 for the most vulnerable categories. Expected costs are UAH 14 billion.