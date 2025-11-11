Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:35 11.11.2025

Ukraine withdraws from several settlements in Zaporizhia region – AFU spokesman

Photo: https://18-24.army.gov.ua/

In Zaporizhia region, intense fighting has been going on for several days in a row. To save the lives of personnel, the Defense Forces had to withdraw from positions near the settlements of Novouspenivske, Novye, Okhotnyche, Yablukove, Uspenivka, and Novomykolaivka.

Spokesman for the Defense Forces of the South Vladyslav Voloshyn told Interfax-Ukraine in a comment, intense fighting has been going on in the Oleksandrivka and Hulyaipolia directions for several days in a row. The enemy is using all types of available weapons to displace the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the positions they hold.

Thus, over the past few days, up to a hundred combat clashes have been recorded here.

"Due to the intensification of enemy assault operations, numerous attempts at infiltration, increased massive fire impact on our positions (over 400 artillery shells per day using about 2,000 rounds of ammunition) and the actual destruction of all shelters and fortifications, in order to preserve the lives of personnel, the Defense Forces had to withdraw from positions near the settlements of Novouspenivske, Novye, Okhotnyche, Yablukove, Uspenivka and Novomykolaivka," the spokesman said.

He stressed that the Russians are trying to bring their reinforcement groups into these settlements, but the Ukrainian defenders are doing their best to counteract their attempts to do so.

"Fighting battles are continuing for Yablukove, Rivnopillia and Solodke," Voloshyn said.

He also added that the enemy is trying to capture Hulyaipole from the eastern direction and cut off the logistical routes leading from Pokrovsk.

"Fighting continues. Assault and other units are fighting fiercely for every centimeter of our land," he added.

