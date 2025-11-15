Defense Forces strike Ryazan oil refinery, radar site, military convoy, multiple enemy positions – General Staff

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

The Defense Forces of Ukraine hit Ryazan oil refinery, the Nebo-U radar station, military convoy and several areas of enemy manpower concentration, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said.

"As part of reducing the enemy's capabilities to carry out missile and bomb strikes, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit Ryazan oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan region," the staff said on Saturday in the Telegram channel.

Products of this refinery: A-92/95/98/100 gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, liquefied gases and other oil refining products. The enterprise produces an average of 840,000 tonnes per year of aviation kerosene TS-1, which is also used by the aerospace forces of the Russian occupiers.

Numerous explosions and a significant fire were recorded on the territory of the facility.

"Also hit was the Nebo-U radar station in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, a military convoy in Tokmak area of ​​the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region and a concentration of enemy personnel near Vovchansk in the temporarily occupied territory of Kharkiv region. The results of the hits are being clarified," the staff said.