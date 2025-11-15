Zelenskyy holds video conference with ambassadors, consuls on priorities for 2026

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a video conference with representatives of all Ukrainian diplomatic institutions, according to the presidential website on Friday.

During the video conference, Zelenskyy noted that on Friday night, Russia carried out another massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine, so it is important to continue working on strengthening air defense – Ukraine needs air defense systems and missiles for them.

"This is a signal to all embassies – we need to work. Patriots are in service in many NATO countries, in most NATO countries. As for, for example, Nasams, here I want to thank both the United States and our friends from Norway. I also thank the German direction – we received additional Patriot systems, and all the best, the entire embassy team. That was crucial," Zelenskyy said.

"The expansion of the PURL initiative, thanks to which Ukraine receives weapons for its defense, was also discussed in detail. The President instructed ambassadors and consuls general to increase efforts to involve countries that have not yet joined the program and increase contributions. In addition, the Head of State emphasized that it is necessary to work on the development of the SAFE instrument, which is important for the security of Ukraine and all of Europe. It is important that each country that has joined SAFE has expenses for joint production with Ukraine," according to the presidential website.

Separately, during the online meeting, the next steps of diplomatic work regarding resolutions in support of Ukraine at the UN were discussed.

"The resolution to which I pay special attention is the resolution on Ukrainian children who were abducted by Russia during this war. It is very important for us that this resolution is supported by many countries of the world," Zelenskyy said.