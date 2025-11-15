Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:15 15.11.2025

Attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region claim life of civilian, one more injured – ministry

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/mvs_ukraine

A 65-year-old man died in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of attacks by Russian occupiers, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said in the Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

"A non-residential building and a car were destroyed by fire. A private enterprise, residential buildings, a gas pipeline and transport were damaged," the ministry said.

Several fires broke out in Dnipro after drone strikes, and private enterprises were damaged.

"In Synelnyky district, Rozdory and Pokrovsk communities were hit. A 52-year-old man was injured. A cultural center and private homes were on fire," the department said, adding that the State Emergency Service units extinguished the fires and provided assistance to the victims.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region #attacks

