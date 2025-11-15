Trump: 25,000 soldiers killed in Russian-Ukrainian war over month, I hope to stop it soon

Photo: https://edition.cnn.com

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hope for an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war in the near future by strengthening secondary sanctions against Russia, and reported that the number of deaths in it on both sides during the month reached 25,000.

"Last week they say during the month, during the last month, actually, 25,000 soldiers were killed between the two countries, fairly evenly split. Think of it, 25,000 young, now they're getting older by the way, I must tell you. But young soldiers were killed. It would have never happened if I were president. I thought I have a very good relationship with President Putin," Trump said in an interview with the GB News British television channel.

He noted "not since the Second World War has anything been like that," but expressed hope that he would be able to end the war. "It's going to happen. I hope it's going to happen soon. We're putting a lot of pressure on them, you know, with India and the oil and India is now pulling out and others are pulling out because as Russia sells oil, they have money to do things. But I think we're going to get it done. But it's a shame," the U.S. president said.

Asked if he was annoyed that he had not been able to help end the war in Ukraine, Trump replied in the affirmative. "It is. So I settled eight wars and I have one to go... I thought that was going to be an easier one because I solved some of the wars, which were going on, in one case, 32 years. And I got it settled in, like two days. I'm very proud of that," he said.

The U.S. president also said that he was able to stop the war between India and Pakistan. "Nuclear nations, and they were going at it, you know, they were really going at it. Eight planes were shot down. They were real. And who knows what happens with the nuclear powerful nuclear weapons. And I said, look, if you're going to go and fight, I'm not going to make any trade deals with you guys. And I put tariffs and did all sorts of things. And within 48 hours I get that, I got that taken care of. They're good. And that's a big thing. But I did that eight times. The one I haven't done yet is Russia and Ukraine. It should have never started. It's a bloodbath. It is a terrible bloodbath," Trump said.