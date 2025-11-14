Fedorov: Russia uses long-range fiber-optic drones to threaten Ukrainian logistics

Russia has begun using long-range fiber-optic drones, which are practically immune to signal jamming, to attack Ukraine's logistics routes, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said in a comment to Business Insider.

According to him, the new drones have a range of up to 50 km, which exceeds the performance of most known fiber-optic drones on the battlefield. "It really affects our logistics," Fedorov said, emphasizing that this is the first official confirmation of the use of such weapons in combat conditions.

The report states, "Fiber-optic drones use coils with long, thin cables that provide stable communication with the pilot, making them virtually insensitive to electronic warfare — and, accordingly, more dangerous in combat conditions."

Unlike traditional FPV drones with radio communication, fiber-optic drones are controlled via long cables, which provide stable communication and make them insensitive to signal jamming. "Fiber-optic drones have shown us that drones insensitive to electronic warfare are a serious threat to logistics and personnel," Fedorov noted.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military is developing countermeasures and testing them on the front line. Methods include direct damage, organizing ambushes, and cutting the cables that keep the drone in flight.

Fedorov added that drones are rarely used due to the complexity of control: they are heavy, slow and sensitive to wind, and the coil of fiber-optic cable limits maneuverability. At the same time, their use highlights the development of new technologies on the battlefield, and Ukraine is actively preparing autonomous drones with artificial intelligence to stay ahead of the enemy.