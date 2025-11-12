Interfax-Ukraine
20:12 12.11.2025

Enemy's massive assault on Pokrovsk using light vehicles partially successful; search and strike operations continue – Airborne Assault Troops

The enemy's recent massive assault on Pokrovsk (Donetsk region) using light vehicles on Selydove-Pokrovsk highway was partially successful. However, the enemy is unable to reach Myrnohrad, according to the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Ukrainian Airborne Assault Troops.

The Airborne Assault Forces noted that during the recent massive assault on Pokrovsk, some Russian equipment was destroyed before it reached the city, and some was destroyed within the city itself. "Search and strike operations are ongoing."

Just yesterday, November 11, the Defense Forces destroyed five motorcycles and five cars in Pokrovsk and on the outskirts of the city," the message reads.

The Defense Forces are also working to destroy the firing positions that the enemy has managed to establish in certain areas of Pokrovsk in recent days.

The Airborne Forces also reported on the situation in Myrnohrad, where the enemy continues to put pressure on Ukrainian defenses with constant attacks.

"But the enemy is unable to enter the city. Logistics for our troops are being provided. We are detecting enemy plans to attack Myrnohrad from the direction of Hrodivka using armored vehicles," the message reads.

It is noted that the regular units of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces are involved in operations that improve the tactical position of the defenders of Pokrovsk agglomeration and allow them to carry out certain tasks.

In Myrnohrad area, one of the brigades of the 7th Airborne Assault Forces Corps is repelling attacks by small enemy groups of two to four people, who are trying around the clock to infiltrate the southeastern outskirts of the city.

The Air Defense Forces reported that the enemy is using Mavics to adjust its movements, and light vehicles, particularly motorcycles, for logistics.

"Another of our units, working with their allies, is holding back the enemy in Chervonyi Lyman. The Russians see this town as a staging area for an assault on Myrnohrad from the north. The paratroopers are eliminating the occupiers and preventing the enemy from carrying out their plan," the corps assured.

The 7th Corps also published a video showing the destruction of Russian equipment during the assault along the Selydove-Pokrovsk highway and in Pokrovsk itself.

