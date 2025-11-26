Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:10 26.11.2025

Ukraine forms new system of transition from military service to civilian life – MP Tarasenko

3 min read
Ukraine forms new system of transition from military service to civilian life – MP Tarasenko
Photo: https://sluga-narodu.com

A presentation was held in Ukraine of the White Paper and the draft model law on the system of transition from service in the security and defense sector to civilian life – a document that is the result of three months of systematic work, many years of experience working with veterans, an analysis of support policies in other countries, and a study of international practices.

According to the initiator of the draft law, Servant of the People MP Taras Tarasenko, the bill proposes a model consisting of two consecutive phases. The first phase is the in-service stage, which begins even before discharge. It includes an initial survey, a medical check-up, psychological and emotional screening, basic psychoeducation, consultations on social adaptation and the role of the family, career counseling, and the development of a personal recovery plan.

The second phase is the return of a servicemember to civilian life.

"It begins after returning home and helps answer the veteran’s main question: ‘What’s next?’ In this phase, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Social Policy, local communities, social services, friends, and comrades are involved—but most importantly, the family. According to the veterans themselves, the family is a key factor in their recovery," said Tarasenko.

He also noted that financial stability is one of the conditions for a successful transition from military service to civilian life.

"The draft law proposes that during the 9-12 months of the second phase, servicemembers receive financial support to ensure basic financial stability. Without a financial foundation, recovery will be incomplete, and decisions will be forced. A person needs time and resources to rethink their path in civilian life," emphasized Tarasenko.

At the same time, the lawmaker stressed that the model for transitioning from military service to civilian life requires the synchronized work of all state and local institutions—without situations where a veteran is forced to go in circles between different services.

"The system should support the servicemember from the very first day of the decision to leave the military and throughout the entire year of transition. Only in this way can we ensure real results and address the individual needs of each person," concluded the member of parliament.

He emphasized that Ukraine is forced to develop its own approach to the reintegration of servicemembers, as no country in the world has faced a war of such scale and nature.

"There is no existing experience in the world that is relevant to the scale of Ukraine’s situation. That is why we are creating our own model—adapted and flexible. It takes into account the fact that discharge from service today mostly occurs due to injuries, trauma, or family circumstances. At the same time, we are anticipating rules for transition during demobilization and for the future professional contract army," said Tarasenko.

Tags: #system #transition #civilian #military #tarasenko

MORE ABOUT

19:41 25.11.2025
UN: Kyiv civilian casualties in first 10M of 2025 nearly quadruple full 2024 total

UN: Kyiv civilian casualties in first 10M of 2025 nearly quadruple full 2024 total

19:35 18.11.2025
Defense Ministry allows civilian psychologists to provide aid to military personnel

Defense Ministry allows civilian psychologists to provide aid to military personnel

12:12 17.11.2025
Ukraine and France sign declaration on defense cooperation

Ukraine and France sign declaration on defense cooperation

19:14 10.11.2025
Ukraine must change its systematic approach to evacuation of civilians – Lubinets

Ukraine must change its systematic approach to evacuation of civilians – Lubinets

20:39 06.11.2025
Zelenskyy: We to increase funding for AFU corps in hottest battles

Zelenskyy: We to increase funding for AFU corps in hottest battles

20:29 05.11.2025
More than 80% of Russian cyberattacks in H1 2025 target Ukrainian civilian infrastructure –Special Communications Service

More than 80% of Russian cyberattacks in H1 2025 target Ukrainian civilian infrastructure –Special Communications Service

12:54 29.10.2025
Ukraine developing new veteran assistance models with partners – MP Tarasenko

Ukraine developing new veteran assistance models with partners – MP Tarasenko

20:55 24.10.2025
Italy preparing 12th aid package to Ukraine, mainly ammunition, air defense missiles – media

Italy preparing 12th aid package to Ukraine, mainly ammunition, air defense missiles – media

21:03 20.10.2025
Ministry of Development initiates UAH 50,000 payments to civilians freed from wartime captivity

Ministry of Development initiates UAH 50,000 payments to civilians freed from wartime captivity

15:04 20.10.2025
Vodafone Group, Vodafone Ukraine to build Black Sea undersea cable system worth over EUR 100 mln

Vodafone Group, Vodafone Ukraine to build Black Sea undersea cable system worth over EUR 100 mln

HOT NEWS

Southern Defense Forces do not confirm info about capture of Vysoke, Zaporizhia region

Dpty PM on Orbán's statements about aid to Ukraine: Hungary's position has not changed, Ukraine working consistently with EU

Peace agreement text for Ukraine marks starting point for path ahead - Von der Leyen

EU ready to unveil legal framework for Ukraine aid through 2027 - Von der Leyen

Air Force neutralize 72 of 90 Russian UAVs, hits reported at 10 locations

LATEST

Klitschko at EPP Summit: Forcing Ukraine to peace on Russia's terms conceding Putin's plans to go to war on Europe

Southern Defense Forces do not confirm info about capture of Vysoke, Zaporizhia region

Umerov questioned by NABU as witness in Mindich case

OSCE working on analyzing potential scenarios for return of Ukrainians home due to end of EU protection

Kyiv donates over 1,000 drones to 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade – Klitschko

Finland strengthening support for Ukraine by joining Naval Coalition – Defense Ministry

Brussels awaits EU capitals' response to von der Leyen's Ukraine aid proposal for 2026-2027

AFU strikes Russian military-industrial facilities - General Staff

Bomb threats hit Kyiv courthouse hearing NABU detective case

Russian drones strike farms in Chernihiv region, kill thousands of pigs

AD
AD