More than 80% of Russian cyberattacks in H1 2025 target Ukrainian civilian infrastructure –Special Communications Service

In the first half of 2025, more than 80% of cyber incidents as part of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine occurred at civilian infrastructure facilities, primarily in the energy sector, logistics, government agencies, and telecommunications, according to Oleksandr Potiy, head of the State Special Communications Service.

"In the first half of 2025, the average daily cyber incident rate was 16.5, with 82% of targets being civilian infrastructure. The main sectors under attack are energy, logistics, government agencies, and telecommunications," Potiy said in an online address at the International Scientific and Practical Conference entitled "Digital Transformation: Strengthening Cybersecurity Potential in the Modern World," held in Krakow, Poland. This was reported in a statement by the institution's press service posted on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Potiy noted that cyberweapons have become an integral part of the full-scale war waged by Russia against Ukraine. "Year after year, specialists from the State Special Communications Service have recorded an increase in the number of cyber incidents, so cybersecurity remains one of our state's priorities," he said.

Potiy also noted that Russia's military and cyber aggression against Ukraine is putting significant pressure on Ukrainian scientists and researchers. "However, many scientific teams are striving to make their research more practical and useful for solving real-world problems," he added.