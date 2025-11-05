Interfax-Ukraine
Telecom
20:29 05.11.2025

More than 80% of Russian cyberattacks in H1 2025 target Ukrainian civilian infrastructure –Special Communications Service

2 min read
More than 80% of Russian cyberattacks in H1 2025 target Ukrainian civilian infrastructure –Special Communications Service

 In the first half of 2025, more than 80% of cyber incidents as part of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine occurred at civilian infrastructure facilities, primarily in the energy sector, logistics, government agencies, and telecommunications, according to Oleksandr Potiy, head of the State Special Communications Service.

"In the first half of 2025, the average daily cyber incident rate was 16.5, with 82% of targets being civilian infrastructure. The main sectors under attack are energy, logistics, government agencies, and telecommunications," Potiy said in an online address at the International Scientific and Practical Conference entitled "Digital Transformation: Strengthening Cybersecurity Potential in the Modern World," held in Krakow, Poland. This was reported in a statement by the institution's press service posted on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Potiy noted that cyberweapons have become an integral part of the full-scale war waged by Russia against Ukraine. "Year after year, specialists from the State Special Communications Service have recorded an increase in the number of cyber incidents, so cybersecurity remains one of our state's priorities," he said.

Potiy also noted that Russia's military and cyber aggression against Ukraine is putting significant pressure on Ukrainian scientists and researchers. "However, many scientific teams are striving to make their research more practical and useful for solving real-world problems," he added.

Tags: #cyberattacks #objects #civilian

MORE ABOUT

21:03 20.10.2025
Ministry of Development initiates UAH 50,000 payments to civilians freed from wartime captivity

Ministry of Development initiates UAH 50,000 payments to civilians freed from wartime captivity

18:51 10.09.2025
Sybiha: We are eagerly waiting our partners' decision on downing of Russian aerial targets over Ukraine's territory

Sybiha: We are eagerly waiting our partners' decision on downing of Russian aerial targets over Ukraine's territory

16:11 18.08.2025
Russian soldier shoots civilian in Pokrovsk axis – prosecutor's office

Russian soldier shoots civilian in Pokrovsk axis – prosecutor's office

20:52 30.06.2025
Ukraine sees significant increase in civilian casualties, human rights violations in recent months – UN

Ukraine sees significant increase in civilian casualties, human rights violations in recent months – UN

21:12 12.06.2025
Ukrainian military cyber experts hack 110 Russian websites on Thursday – Defense Forces

Ukrainian military cyber experts hack 110 Russian websites on Thursday – Defense Forces

21:00 12.06.2025
Main Intelligence Agency cyber ​​specialists paralyze operation of Siberian Internet provider on 'Russia Day' – source

Main Intelligence Agency cyber ​​specialists paralyze operation of Siberian Internet provider on 'Russia Day' – source

13:38 03.04.2025
Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Thinking changes during war, not all veterans return to their previous civilian life

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Thinking changes during war, not all veterans return to their previous civilian life

16:51 31.03.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia sure that cyberattack on its systems carried out by Russia

Ukrzaliznytsia sure that cyberattack on its systems carried out by Russia

16:56 26.03.2025
Kyivstar specialists join eliminating consequences of cyberattack on Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyivstar specialists join eliminating consequences of cyberattack on Ukrzaliznytsia

17:30 23.12.2024
Due to Russia's cyberattack, all registration actions are unavailable, about 25 state registers suspended – lawyer

Due to Russia's cyberattack, all registration actions are unavailable, about 25 state registers suspended – lawyer

HOT NEWS

Kyivstar tests Starlink Direct to Cell satellite technology in Ukraine for launch in autumn

Kyivstar closes deal to acquire 97% of Uklon for $155.2 mln

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district court lifts freeze on Kyivstar corporate rights

All print media in Ukraine must have Ukrainian-language version from Jan 16

LATEST

Nova Poshta sees net profit drop by 6.2% with revenue growth of 22.5% in 9M

Netherlands allocates EUR 10 mln for UK cyber program for Ukraine

WithSecure, Ukraine's Ministry of Economy sign memo to strengthen cyberdefense

Artificial Intelligence has enormous potential in industry but also poses certain social risks – Metinvest Digital

NovaPay increases money transfers by 5%, transactions by 25% in 9M of 2025

Eighty teams from 50 educational institutions taking part in debut competitions of All-Ukrainian League of FPV-racing

Nova Group of Companies plans to grow 4 times in five years due to global expansion – founder

Vodafone Group, Vodafone Ukraine to build Black Sea undersea cable system worth over EUR 100 mln

Vodafone Ukraine to install 360 kW solar power plants at 100 base stations in late 2025 - early 2026

Kyivstar, Mastercard plan to test Starlink Direct to Cell satellite technology in payment infrastructure

AD
AD