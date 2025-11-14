Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:22 14.11.2025

Syrsky: Set of measures to counter Russia in Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration developed

1 min read
Syrsky: Set of measures to counter Russia in Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration developed
Photo: https://www.facebook.com

The Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has developed a set of measures to counter Russia's plans to capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrskyy.

"Yesterday I held a working meeting with the commanders of units conducting combat operations in Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions, in particular directly in the area of ​​the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration," he said in the Telegram channel on Friday.

Syrsky said the enemy "is not giving up attempts to break through to residential buildings, apartment buildings and gain a foothold there to expand the zone of control. Taking this into account, a set of measures to counter the enemy's plans have been developed," he said.

Syrsky said the greatest attention was paid to the issues of sustainable logistics of the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, as well as countering the enemy's use of FPV drones, reconnaissance UAVs, artillery and mortars. "Additional options for action under different conditions of the situation were worked out," he said.

Tags: #syrsky #plan #pokrovsk

MORE ABOUT

11:58 13.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Any decision to withdraw of troops from Pokrovsk is matter for military commanders

Zelenskyy: Any decision to withdraw of troops from Pokrovsk is matter for military commanders

20:12 12.11.2025
Enemy's massive assault on Pokrovsk using light vehicles partially successful; search and strike operations continue – Airborne Assault Troops

Enemy's massive assault on Pokrovsk using light vehicles partially successful; search and strike operations continue – Airborne Assault Troops

17:59 12.11.2025
Syrsky: There’s no talk of Russian control over Pokrovsk or operational encirclement of Defense Forces

Syrsky: There’s no talk of Russian control over Pokrovsk or operational encirclement of Defense Forces

14:30 11.11.2025
Syrsky: In October, our unmanned aerial vehicles destroyed 77,000 enemy targets

Syrsky: In October, our unmanned aerial vehicles destroyed 77,000 enemy targets

12:56 11.11.2025
Enemy steps up its efforts to penetrate into Pokrovsk through southern outskirts: there’re more than 300 Russians in the city – Airborne Assault Troops

Enemy steps up its efforts to penetrate into Pokrovsk through southern outskirts: there’re more than 300 Russians in the city – Airborne Assault Troops

20:54 07.11.2025
Hnatov: Enemy has certain advantage in forces, means near Pokrovsk

Hnatov: Enemy has certain advantage in forces, means near Pokrovsk

16:34 07.11.2025
Zelenskyy: 314 Russian military personnel are in Pokrovsk

Zelenskyy: 314 Russian military personnel are in Pokrovsk

15:15 07.11.2025
Syrsky warns against assigning instructors duties beyond their mission

Syrsky warns against assigning instructors duties beyond their mission

14:56 07.11.2025
Enemy pauses in Pokrovsk, awaits reinforcements, repeatedly tries to breach Hryshyne

Enemy pauses in Pokrovsk, awaits reinforcements, repeatedly tries to breach Hryshyne

14:40 05.11.2025
Over two dozen Russians eliminated in Pokrovsk in 24 hours, no encirclement of AFU units - General Staff

Over two dozen Russians eliminated in Pokrovsk in 24 hours, no encirclement of AFU units - General Staff

HOT NEWS

President removes Halushchenko, Hrynchuk from NSDC

Germany pledges another EUR 150 mln for PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine - Pistorius

Defense forces attack Russian port of Novorossiysk – source

Airborne Assault Troops: Myrnohrad under control of Ukrainian troops

Body of sixth victim of Russian attack found amid debris in Kyiv – authorities

LATEST

Bill on expanding grounds for restricting citizens' travel abroad registered in Rada

Svyrydenko: Govt proposes UAH 10.6 bln in subsidies for frontline areas, UAH 30.9 bln for territories that lost income

Ministry of Veterans Affairs proposes Switzerland to create multilateral donor fund to back veteran community

Serial production of Ukrainian drones-interceptors of Shahed UAVs Octopus launched

Yermak and US Chargé d'Affaires discuss corruption, Russian aggression

Zelenskyy discusses possible areas of future cooperation with ex ambassador to USA Markarova

President removes Halushchenko, Hrynchuk from NSDC

Germany pledges another EUR 150 mln for PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine - Pistorius

Hrynchuk denies outside influence on her work as Ukrainian energy minister

Russian attack leaves 10 apartment buildings in Kyiv without gas

AD
AD