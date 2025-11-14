Syrsky: Set of measures to counter Russia in Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration developed

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

The Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has developed a set of measures to counter Russia's plans to capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrskyy.

"Yesterday I held a working meeting with the commanders of units conducting combat operations in Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions, in particular directly in the area of ​​the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration," he said in the Telegram channel on Friday.

Syrsky said the enemy "is not giving up attempts to break through to residential buildings, apartment buildings and gain a foothold there to expand the zone of control. Taking this into account, a set of measures to counter the enemy's plans have been developed," he said.

Syrsky said the greatest attention was paid to the issues of sustainable logistics of the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, as well as countering the enemy's use of FPV drones, reconnaissance UAVs, artillery and mortars. "Additional options for action under different conditions of the situation were worked out," he said.