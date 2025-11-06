Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:29 06.11.2025

Zelenskyy announces important agreement for military capabilities in Nov

In November, there will be new support packages and an important agreement for Ukraine's military capabilities, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We are preparing agreements with European partners on our new capabilities in defense, in active actions. In the coming weeks, in November, we must finalize this," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

"There will be new support packages for Ukraine and an important agreement for our military capabilities," the president added.

Tags: #zelenskyy #deal

