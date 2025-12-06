Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:19 06.12.2025

AFU General Staff: Ryazan Oil Refinery in Russia, shell casing plant in occupied Alchevsk damaged

Ukrainian Defense Forces units attacked the infrastructure of the Ryazan Oil Refinery in Russia’s Ryazan region on the night of December 6, according to a Telegram post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"A hit on target and damage to a low-temperature isomerization unit has been recorded. The extent of the damage is being determined," the message reads.

According to the General Staff, the Ryazan Oil Refinery, with a design capacity of 17.1 million tonnes of oil per year, is one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation, producing gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, and other products. It is involved in supplying the armed forces of the Russian occupiers.

Additionally, to reduce the enemy’s offensive capabilities, the Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant, a facility manufacturing shell components (casings) for the Russian Ministry of Defense, was targeted by fire in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region.

"A hit and fire were recorded at the facility. The results and extent of the damage are being determined," the General Staff reported.

