14:29 25.12.2025

Storm Shadow missiles hit Novoshakhtinsky refinery - General Staff

Photo: General Staff

Units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a successful strike with Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles on the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Products Plant in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation on Wednesday, December 25, according to the Telegram channel of the General Staff.

"Numerous explosions were recorded. The target was hit. The scale of the damage is being clarified," the message says.

The General Staff noted that the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Refinery is one of the largest suppliers of oil products in the south of the Russian Federation and is directly involved in providing the Armed Forces of the aggressor state, in particular, it supplies the occupation army with diesel fuel and aviation kerosene. The total volume of the plant’s tanks is over 210,000 cubic meters.

Tags: #oil_refinery #storm_shadow

