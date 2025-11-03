Zelenskyy: I haven't seen European plan to end the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had not seen a European plan to end the war, but that there were various European proposals for a peaceful settlement.

"The important thing in this matter is, have I, as the President of Ukraine, seen this plan? No ... There are different European views and proposals for a peaceful settlement," he said at a briefing on Monday.

The President noted that US President Donald Trump and European leaders have so far been unable to force the Russians to sit down at the negotiating table.

The head of state also noted that consultations are currently underway at the advisory level, but no final plan is currently on the table. If a plan is developed with Europe, Ukraine will discuss it with the United States, as the Americans have their own vision.